IPG Mediabrands, the media holding company within Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today the launch of the Climate Action Accelerator Program. This initiative aims to empower our clients and media partners with turnkey sustainability solutions rooted in science-informed action. Across the globe, climate responses and disclosure regulations are rapidly evolving. The advertising industry – via the World Federation of Advertisers Global Alliance on Responsible Media and Ad Net Zero – is working to create standards for media-emissions reporting with an eye toward reducing emissions and contributing to a more sustainable future.

IPG Mediabrands has forged partnerships that provide clients with streamlined and cost-effective access to preferred sustainability partners, delivering operational effectiveness in four key areas:

Emissions Measurement : the leading carbon management platform for media, marketing, and advertising companies. Its cutting-edge solution enables companies to measure, analyze, and report their carbon footprints more efficiently while creating and executing accountable transition plans to accelerate their journeys toward net zero."

: the leading carbon management platform for media, marketing, and advertising companies. Its cutting-edge solution enables companies to measure, analyze, and report their carbon footprints more efficiently while creating and executing accountable transition plans to accelerate their journeys toward net zero." Renewable Energy : Schneider Electric is a leading digital energy management partner focused on strategic renewable energy procurement. They have advised on over 19,000 MW of corporate PPAs, represent $10 Billion in corporate tax credit investment and have sourced more than 26 TWh of EACs (Energy Attribute Certificates) on behalf of their clients to reduce Scope 2 emissions.

: is a leading digital energy management partner focused on strategic renewable energy procurement. They have advised on over 19,000 MW of corporate PPAs, represent $10 Billion in corporate tax credit investment and have sourced more than 26 TWh of EACs (Energy Attribute Certificates) on behalf of their clients to reduce Scope 2 emissions. Carbon Removal : Carbon Direct offers bespoke and curated portfolios of best-in-class carbon removal credits extensively vetted and monitored for quality by their multidisciplinary team of expert scientists.

: offers bespoke and curated portfolios of best-in-class carbon removal credits extensively vetted and monitored for quality by their multidisciplinary team of expert scientists. Climate Responsive Research: Cornell Engineering’s world-class research enables climate solutions. Our first-of-its kind partnership will leverage marketing investments to accelerate Cornell-led research opportunities.

“The importance of public-private and non-profit partnership can’t be stressed enough. We must all work together to create durable, meaningful and measurable climate solutions and we are incredibly proud to partner with these respected organizations to provide essential services to both our clients and our partners,” said Martin Bryan, Global Chief Sustainability Officer of IPG Mediabrands.

“Measurement is one of the critical pillars in addressing the climate crisis, emissions that are measured, can be reduced. We are excited to partner with IPG Mediabrands to make our cost-effective carbon platform available to media partners, so that they can get started or accelerate their climate journey” shared Richard Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of 51 to Carbon Zero.

“At Schneider Electric, we are committed to a swift transition to clean energy, and eager to partner with IPG Mediabrands’ clients and partners to make that as seamless as possible,” said Boone Jones, Manager, Client Development Sustainability Business of Schneider Electric.

“High-quality carbon removals are essential for meeting climate targets. Carbon Direct is honored to support IPG Mediabrands' clients and partners with portfolios of best-in-class carbon removal credits and the resources that they need to integrate them into their climate strategies," shared Micah Macfarlane, Chief Supply Officer, Carbon Direct.

“Cornell Engineering is developing the tools, the knowledge, and the workforce necessary for a sustainable future. We have a long history of providing the innovation and research essential for forward-looking companies, like IPG Mediabrands’ clients and partners, to build lasting change within their existing systems,” said Jillian Goldfarb, Associate Professor at Cornell Engineering.

In addition to offering access to the many partnerships that exist in this space across IPG Mediabrands, the Climate Action Accelerator Program will help clients develop products that aim to reduce emissions generated in the activation of media on behalf of their clients. This announcement builds upon IPG Mediabrands’ ongoing partnership with Scope3, which helps clients measure, compensate and reduce emissions from the digital advertising supply chain.

For more information about IPG Mediabrands, please visit www.ipgmediabrands.com.

About IPG Mediabrands

IPG Mediabrands is the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). IPG Mediabrands manages over $47 billion in marketing investment globally on behalf of its clients across its full-service agency networks UM, Initiative and Mediahub and through its award-winning specialized business units Healix, KINESSO, MAGNA, Mediabrands Content Studio, Orion Holdings, Rapport, and the IPG Media Lab. IPG Mediabrands clients include many of the world’s most recognizable and iconic brands from a broad portfolio of industry sectors including automotive, personal finance, consumer product goods (CPG), pharma, health and wellness, entertainment, financial services, energy, toys and gaming, direct to consumer and e-commerce, retail, hospitality, food and beverage, fashion and beauty. The company employs more than 18,000 diverse marketing communication professionals in more than 130 countries. Learn more at www.ipgmediabrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240422405007/en/