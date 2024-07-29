Interpublic has announced the appointment of Jason Brown as Head of Strategic Alliances. Reporting to IPG Chief Client Solutions Officer Jayna Kothary, Brown will unify relationship management, business strategy and accountability across strategic partners, driving alignment and integration of key partner technologies into Interpublic's Interact platform.

Joining from Acxiom, where he most recently served as General Manager, Cloud and Platforms, Brown brings a wealth of experience in cloud-enabled products, platform services and strategic partnerships. His leadership at Acxiom was marked by notable initiatives, including helping develop AbiliTec, Acxiom's industry-leading identity solution, standardizing Acxiom's customer data integration operations, leading Acxiom's largest business-to-business client relationship and building Acxiom's first digital campaign delivery team.

In his new role, Brown will leverage his 25-year history at Acxiom to enhance the integration and value realization of Acxiom capabilities across IPG. With his extensive background and innovative approach, Brown is set to drive significant advancements and foster strategic growth within IPG's network.

Brown commented, "It's an incredibly exciting time at IPG as we are rolling out Interact and providing our clients with the capabilities they need to synthesize the convergence of Martech/Adtech and the emergence of GenAI into business transformation that drives growth. Building on the landmark Adobe partnership announced this Spring, we will continue to press forward in putting our strategic partners at the forefront."