Interpublic of : Group Appoints Jason Brown as Head of Strategic Alliances
July 29, 2024 at 10:04 am EDT
Interpublic has announced the appointment of Jason Brown as Head of Strategic Alliances. Reporting to IPG Chief Client Solutions Officer Jayna Kothary, Brown will unify relationship management, business strategy and accountability across strategic partners, driving alignment and integration of key partner technologies into Interpublic's Interact platform.
Joining from Acxiom, where he most recently served as General Manager, Cloud and Platforms, Brown brings a wealth of experience in cloud-enabled products, platform services and strategic partnerships. His leadership at Acxiom was marked by notable initiatives, including helping develop AbiliTec, Acxiom's industry-leading identity solution, standardizing Acxiom's customer data integration operations, leading Acxiom's largest business-to-business client relationship and building Acxiom's first digital campaign delivery team.
In his new role, Brown will leverage his 25-year history at Acxiom to enhance the integration and value realization of Acxiom capabilities across IPG. With his extensive background and innovative approach, Brown is set to drive significant advancements and foster strategic growth within IPG's network.
Brown commented, "It's an incredibly exciting time at IPG as we are rolling out Interact and providing our clients with the capabilities they need to synthesize the convergence of Martech/Adtech and the emergence of GenAI into business transformation that drives growth. Building on the landmark Adobe partnership announced this Spring, we will continue to press forward in putting our strategic partners at the forefront."
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a world leader in publicity and marketing services. The group designs and executes publicity campaigns and supplies consulting, media space purchasing, strategic planning, direct marketing, public relations, institutional communication, and other services. Net sales break down by activity network as follows:
- integrated agency network (85.8%): Draftfcb, Lowe, McCann, Campbell-Ewald, Hill Holliday, etc.;
- specialized agency network (14.2%): primarily Weber Shandwick, FutureBrand, DeVries, GolinHarris, Jack Morton and Octagon Worldwide.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (64.6%), the United Kingdom (8.2%), Europe (8.5%), Asia-Pacific (8.8%), Latin America (4%) and other (5.9%).