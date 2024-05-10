Interpublic of : IPG Health Announces Strategic Restructuring
May 10, 2024 at 12:03 pm EDT
IPG Health
IPG Health has announced the integration of McCann Health New York into AREA 23 and the merging of Hill Holliday Health and McCann Health New Jersey under the new Rise & Run banner. With the moves, IPG Health aims to streamline the network's brand offerings while establishing two substantial agencies poised for growth.
According to IPG Health CEO Dana Maiman, these changes mark a natural evolution within the network, with McCann Health NY and Area 23 already operating collaboratively under the leadership of Renée Mellas and Tim Hawkey. Meanwhile, the fusion of Hill Holliday Health and McCann Health NJ under Rise & Run harnesses their complementary strengths, positioning the new entity for success across consumer and healthcare professional markets. The consolidation results in AREA 23 becoming one of the industry's largest agencies, with just under 1,200 employees, while Rise & Run debuts with approximately 500 employees.
With revenue estimates indicating positive growth trajectories for both agencies, IPG Health aims to maintain operational continuity and client service excellence throughout the transition, assuring stakeholders of a seamless and exciting evolution in the company's structure and capabilities..
Read more in Medical Marketing & Media…
Disclaimer
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 10 May 2024
10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
10 May 2024 16:02:07 UTC.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a world leader in publicity and marketing services. The group designs and executes publicity campaigns and supplies consulting, media space purchasing, strategic planning, direct marketing, public relations, institutional communication, and other services. Net sales break down by activity network as follows:
- integrated agency network (85.8%): Draftfcb, Lowe, McCann, Campbell-Ewald, Hill Holliday, etc.;
- specialized agency network (14.2%): primarily Weber Shandwick, FutureBrand, DeVries, GolinHarris, Jack Morton and Octagon Worldwide.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (64.6%), the United Kingdom (8.2%), Europe (8.5%), Asia-Pacific (8.8%), Latin America (4%) and other (5.9%).