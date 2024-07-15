For Word Environment Day 2022, Interpublic donated to charity: water to bring clean water to families in Uganda. In partnership with Lutheran World Federation, charity: water, with Interpublic's contributions, implemented a well with a handpump to bring clean and safe water to people in Dago pany and Lakwor, Uganda.

These areas were in need of properly functioning wells that provide a steady supply of water during dry seasons and droughts, and to protect against microbial contamination. Lutheran World Federation also facilitates hygiene and sanitation initiatives to promote health amongst community members who use the well.

This donation is part of our company's ongoing commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG #6 - access to clean water and sanitation. Since 2016, IPG has partnered with charity: water on a range of projects that bring clean drinking water to communities around the world.