IPG launched a flagship innovation hub, called "The IPG Innovation Dock" in Brooklyn Navy Yard's Dock 72, a new office building specifically constructed for companies that thrive on innovation, creativity, and design.

Spread over two floors, the IPG Innovation Dock will offer a dynamic environment for teams from across the holding company portfolio to collaborate, experiment and create, with spaces specifically designed for its people to meet and share work with clients and partners. By providing a variety of working options that accommodate evolving work styles and promote innovation in state-of-the-art flexible spaces, as well as a structured program of on-site visionary events and activations, IPG is reimagining the future of workspace to better enable technology-driven innovation. The IPG Innovation Dock, will initially be anchored by agencies Huge and R/GA, and teams from a range of complementary specialist capabilities in areas such as commerce, experiential, consulting and design. Collaborative areas of The Dock will be open to all IPG companies as a shared experience center, with IPG Commerce and the AI Steer Co slated to leverage the IPG Innovation Dock as of the first quarter of 2024.

During a recent tour of the space , Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG, said: "A key message we are hearing from clients post-pandemic is that they want increased integration and flexibility from their partners, even as they ask for transformation, advanced technology and incredible speed in execution. That's what the IPG Innovation Dock is all about. By bringing together some of our most innovative offerings in a range of tech-enabled areas of digital creativity, ranging from mixed reality to AI, we can accelerate the pace of innovation we deliver for our clients."

An innovation hub that sparks collaboration

Huge and R/GA, among IPG's most innovative creative companies, will help lead in shaping the space's offerings for clients, talent, and partners. IPG Commerce, the company's total commerce solution for brands, The Famous Group, a creative technology company within IPG that specializes in live events, Black Glass, a bespoke consultancy geared to meeting the evolving need of CMOs, and Threedium, the immersive 3D and AR experiences company IPG recently invested in, will also leverage the Dock as a hub in New York . In addition, IPG's AI Steering Committee will regularly convene at the IPG Innovation Dock. IPG's thought leadership group, Collective Intelligence, will curate a series of live events at the IPG Innovation Dock throughout the year, working closely with technology partners and outside speakers to inspire creative thinking for people working in the space.

"Learning from the disruptions that have transformed our understanding of work these last few years, the IPG Innovation Dock charts a new and better course for companies like Huge. We need to create deeper and more meaningful opportunities to build our culture than a traditional office ever could. This is our opportunity to move to an entirely new and future-facing way of working alongside great partners from IPG," added Mat Baxter, Global CEO, Huge, which recently relocated its global headquarters into Dock 72.

Tiffany Rolfe, R/GA's Chair and Chief Creative Officer, commented, "As we drive more intentional collaboration globally, the new space allows our teams, clients, and partners to come together in a stunning technologically advanced setting. The Innovation Dock creates a destination space for our ecosystem of partners, where we can bring emerging technology forward, all in service of solving our clients' biggest challenges." R/GA will move its global headquarters into its own floor within the space in the new year.

Jeriad Zoghby, Chief Commerce Strategy Officer of IPG, added, "IPG's AI Steer Co has created partnerships in this booming area of interest for us and brands. At the Innovation Dock, we can convene these partners, and showcase the hundreds of pilot programs we have ongoing across our portfolio to the entire organization in an environment purpose-built to inspire innovation."

The Brooklyn Navy Yard is the center of urban manufacturing and innovation in New York. A one-of-a-kind ecosystem that spans 300 acres, housing 500+ businesses, and employing 11,000+ people. Dock 72 is a 16-story, 675,000 square foot modern office tower with panoramic views of downtown Brooklyn, the East River, and Manhattan.