UM has announced the appointment of Erin Quintana as its new U.S. CEO.

Since joining UM in 2007, Quintana has held various roles with the company, most recently serving as its Chief Client Officer. With a history of successfully leading pitches, including securing the global General Mills business, Quintana will now oversee the strategy, direction, and operations of UM's largest market. She will report to UM's Global CEO Andrea Suarez.

"Erin's deep understanding of the media landscape is only rivaled by her infectious energy and dedication to our business and community. I look forward to UM U.S.' future growth and transformation under her leadership," Suarez said.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead UM U.S. after spending more than half of my career within this incredibly special community and experiencing so many different parts of the business. We have strong momentum at our backs that I am excited to accelerate in 2024 through a focus on growth for our clients, our community and our industry," noted Quintana.

