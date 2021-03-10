Getting America Vaccinated: How Businesses Can Communicate to Employees, Customers & Communities About COVID-19 Vaccinations

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As vaccinations begin to accelerate, the months ahead present among the most profound and crucial communications challenges for business leaders. To answer the challenge, Weber Shandwick, a leading global communications and marketing solutions firm, is launching Plan Vx – a custom offering that draws on the agency's extensive vaccination and public health communications experience to help manage the complex internal and external communications required. As part of the offering and the agency's effort to democratize guidance for successfully communicating around this issue, Weber Shandwick is making a playbook publicly available that provides best practices and resources to organizations of any size.

"Companies are beginning to mobilize around what is arguably the most urgent and critical public health mission of our lifetime and the communications environment has never been more complex," said Pam Jenkins, president, global public affairs, Weber Shandwick, and a leading expert on public health communications. "That's why we've assembled a team of the top healthcare, public affairs, social impact and employee engagement experts to support our clients – and why we've made communications resources publicly available. It's too important for both public and private sector organizations to get right. The rate of recovery hinges on how quickly we can all work together to get the coronavirus under control."

Plan Vx: A Playbook for the Business Response to COVID-19 includes research on the state of vaccine hesitancy, vaccine messaging guidance, real-world examples, best practices for employee engagement and other resources.

As organizations deepen their vaccination efforts, Weber Shandwick's Plan Vx offering provides additional management consulting to engage employees (such as internal education and incentive campaigns), public affairs and communications support to help clients reach stakeholders in the communities where they operate, as well as strategies to communicate companies' commitments to social impact. Plan Vx builds on current vaccine-related work that is already underway at Weber Shandwick, including counsel for government agencies, pharmaceutical companies and Fortune 500 brands.

"Throughout the pandemic, employers have been a trusted voice in providing information and leadership at a time of great uncertainty," said Kate Bullinger, president, United Minds, a Weber Shandwick consultancy. "The need for continued engagement is clear as vaccines are made available across the globe. Employers have a critical role to play in supporting vaccination efforts by supplying employees with clear, accurate and consistent public health information and facilitating employees' ability to receive a vaccine whenever possible."

To provide additional insights into the multidimensional challenges facing leaders, Weber Shandwick is also hosting a three-part webinar series – "COVID-19: The Path Forward" – featuring leading experts in public health, epidemiology and more examining the latest science around COVID-19 virus variants, the state of vaccine access across the world as well as key considerations for the private sector.

For more information about Plan Vx, the playbook and webinar series, please visit https://www.webershandwick.com/vaccines/

