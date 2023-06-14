Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:22:09 2023-06-14 am EDT
40.95 USD   +1.83%
11:02aHuge Launches Powerful New AI Capabilities
BU
06/09Interpublic Group of Companies Unveils Service to Help Clients Identify 'New and Innovative' Revenue Streams
MT
06/08The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Completes its Offering and Sale of $300 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of its 5.375% Senior Notes Due 2033
CI
Huge Launches Powerful New AI Capabilities

06/14/2023 | 11:02am EDT
The proprietary, AI-powered engine, Huge LIVE, delivers transformative growth and supercharged creative solutions to the world's most ambitious brands

Interpublic Group’s (NYSE: IPG) Huge, which has been at the forefront of digital design and innovation for more than two decades, announced today it has developed and deployed a proprietary, AI-powered Living Intelligence Value Engine (LIVE) to unlock new areas of growth for its clients.

“As a company that built its reputation on helping brands navigate the digital era, creating many of the world’s most transformational digital products and applications, we recognize that AI has potential far greater than mobile, and even greater than the internet,” said Huge Global CEO, Mat Baxter. “More importantly, we’ve learned from these past waves of transformative technology that real advantage does not come from an inward, incremental focus, but from making what we call Huge Moves or game-changing acts of creativity that deliver lasting impact and powerful outcomes. Huge LIVE serves as the foundation from which we will help our clients make Huge Moves and empowers us to be a trailblazer for AI-powered creativity throughout the industry.”

Huge LIVE: AI-Powered Creativity.
Huge LIVE analyzes billions of diverse data points from numerous sources and discovers hidden trends and insights in real-time that help Huge clients identify opportunities, accelerate growth, outmaneuver competitors, and remain hyper-relevant in culture. It has already been successfully deployed for client use cases in various industries from automotive to toys, entertainment, and technology, to uncover industry whitespace, surface audience insights, profile priority segments, and define new paths to billions of dollars of growth.

Huge LIVE is part of a larger strategic plan to accelerate the adoption of AI across the organization and amongst its clients while minimizing risk. It is distinct from other innovations in the industry because it is the product of a unique collaboration across the entire organization. Rather than a purely data-driven approach, Huge took a more creative approach to building out the engine’s models, leveraging cultural semiotics and applying an anthropological lens to data science to analyze and predict consumer behaviors, define brand perceptions, and generate radical creative problem-solving capabilities.

“Many in the industry are looking at how to use AI incrementally, from facilitating brainstorming to speeding up or optimizing the creation of marketing content, but those applications are just table stakes when it comes to the opportunity,” added Baxter. “Huge is taking a much bigger picture view of AI, recognizing its potential to change everything.”

The Creative Capital Index: Measuring Creativity (finally).
Huge is also using LIVE to design an evolving suite of proprietary creativity applications and products that will be announced and released throughout 2023 and 2024. The Creative Capital Index (CCI), a tool to help businesses measure and increase their organizational creativity, is the first to be introduced. Akin to the S&P 500 Index but for creativity and innovation, the index values all of an organization's assets–both tangible and intangible–that enable creative problem-solving and innovation and tracks how the relative value of those assets rise and fall over time as compared to industry benchmarks. Using the Creative Capital Index, Huge clients can quantify and exploit their creative potential to achieve category-defying growth. The Creative Capital Index is available now for select industries.

Building An AI Culture by Investing in Talent and Training.
Huge’s development of Huge LIVE stems from an early recognition of the coming AI wave and the importance of data and insights as a strategic focus for creative organizations when Baxter joined in the summer of 2021. This led to an ongoing investment in talent and training that started with the recruitment of a team of data scientists and strategists, including Lisa De Bonis, previously with Accenture, as Chief Product Officer, Frisco Chau, previously with M&C Saatchi Group, as Global Head of Data and Insights, and Michelle Yaiser, previously with Forrester, as GVP of Data Products. All three, along with their teams, have been instrumental in developing Huge LIVE and the company’s forthcoming AI-powered creativity applications and products. More recently, the company elevated Jon Judah from a Global Client President to Chief Strategy Officer and Adrienne Imbriaco from Managing Director of Talent to Chief Talent officer. Both will be integral to driving Huge’s AI vision forward.

About Huge
Huge is a creative consultancy powered by human and AI collaboration. We partner with the world’s most ambitious brands to Make Huge Moves, which are creative solutions that deliver powerful outcomes. Huge helps clients unlock meaningful growth in areas ranging from AI business consulting and organizational strategy, brand and customer experience, technology advisory and strategy, to high-value audience analysis and product innovation. Founded in 1999 in Brooklyn, NY, Huge has more than 1,200 employees working across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The consultancy is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.hugeinc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 740 M - -
Net income 2023 1 024 M - -
Net cash 2023 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 3,09%
Capitalization 15 522 M 15 522 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 58 200
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 40,21 $
Average target price 40,36 $
Spread / Average Target 0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Thomas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hinerman Chief Information Officer
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.19.78%15 522
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA24.64%19 942
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.16.92%19 028
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.135.17%15 047
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.74%13 989
WPP PLC6.61%11 787
