Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-13 pm EDT
33.21 USD   -1.66%
09:02aIPG Agencies Receive Top Rankings in the 2023 Ad Age A-List Awards
GL
09:01aIPG Agencies Receive Top Rankings in the 2023 Ad Age A-List Awards
AQ
03/08Transcript : The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-08-2023 03:20 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IPG Agencies Receive Top Rankings in the 2023 Ad Age A-List Awards

03/14/2023 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Martin Agency Receives #1 Ranking
IPG Health Wins Healthcare Network of the Year
Initiative Named Media Agency of the Year

Initiative also Named Global Media Agency of the Year by Adweek

New York, NY, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that three of its agencies were honored at the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards — the trade publication's coveted ranking of dynamic leaders, top agencies and creative innovators and their efforts to move the advertising industry forward. Ranked among the industry’s best-performing agencies, The Martin Agency, Initiative and IPG Health were recognized for their creative and purpose-driven work across the advertising, media and healthcare sectors.

Topping the 2023 Ad Age A-List as the highest-ranking company was The Martin Agency. The publication noted that the agency has consistently demonstrated creative excellence in capturing purpose, excitement, and relevance in today’s evolving advertising landscape. This honor builds on the agency’s outstanding record of success — which includes their placement on the 2021 Ad Age A-List, as well as their “Agency of the Year” recognition by Adweek in 2020 and 2021 — and is further supported by their growing roster of clients, including Bud Light Next, LegalShield, Royal Caribbean and Santander, which were all won in 2022.

Initiative was also named Media Agency of the Year and Global Media Agency of the Year by Ad Age and Adweek, respectively. This dual recognition follows the agency’s global Nike business win, which trade press attributed to its continued strategic business transformation. Both publications noted that the agency’s recently-introduced “Fame and Flow™” framework — which helps client brands stand out in broader culture while simultaneously guiding people through their engagement journey with the brands — was an integral part of the agency’s success.

Finally, IPG Health was named Ad Age’s A-List 2023 “Health Care Agency of the Year.” The publication noted that in 2022, the health network won nearly 300 new client accounts, expanded its collective team across six continents, grew revenue by double digits and received numerous accolades for its work, including at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. In acknowledgment of the network’s efforts to harness creativity, technology and data to fuel better health, this honor further affirms IPG Health’s award-winning reputation and its best-in-class talent, capabilities and expertise.

“Our agencies are constantly adapting to the evolving needs of our clients and the media landscape, across disciplines and at scale. Providing marketers with data-driven custom insights to build their brands and move their businesses forward is central to success, whether you are in the creative, media or healthcare sector of our industry,” commented IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky. “Seeing a number of our outstanding agencies recognized in this way is gratifying and we both congratulate and thank the teams that are making TMA, IPG Health and Initiative such strong and differentiated organizations,” he continued.

Winners will be celebrated at Ad Age’s in-person A-List & Creativity Awards Gala in New York City on April 24th.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediabrands, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


All news about THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
09:02aIPG Agencies Receive Top Rankings in the 2023 Ad Age A-List Awards
GL
09:01aIPG Agencies Receive Top Rankings in the 2023 Ad Age A-List Awards
AQ
03/08Transcript : The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stan..
CI
03/08Stephen macias named inclusive diversity lead for octagon sports & entertainment networ..
PR
03/03Interpublic Group to Present at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Con..
GL
03/02Insider Sell: Interpublic Group Of Companies
MT
03/02Insider Sell: Interpublic Group Of Companies
MT
02/28Reprise Appoints Jason Cotrina-Vasquez as Global Head of Social
BU
02/28THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-divid..
FA
02/27IPG Promotes Tiffany Rolfe to Chair and Names Robin Forbes Interim CEO of R/GA
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 727 M - -
Net income 2023 1 015 M - -
Net cash 2023 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 3,74%
Capitalization 12 789 M 12 789 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 58 400
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 33,21 $
Average target price 39,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Thomas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hinerman Chief Information Officer
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-0.30%12 789
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA21.24%19 391
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.4.99%17 360
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.99%13 665
WPP PLC15.85%12 369
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.80.43%12 060