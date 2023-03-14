IPG Agencies Receive Top Rankings in the 2023 Ad Age A-List Awards

The Martin Agency Receives #1 Ranking

IPG Health Wins Healthcare Network of the Year

Initiative Named Media Agency of the Year

Initiative also Named Global Media Agency of the Year by Adweek

New York, NY, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that three of its agencies were honored at the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards — the trade publication's coveted ranking of dynamic leaders, top agencies and creative innovators and their efforts to move the advertising industry forward. Ranked among the industry’s best-performing agencies, The Martin Agency, Initiative and IPG Health were recognized for their creative and purpose-driven work across the advertising, media and healthcare sectors.

Topping the 2023 Ad Age A-List as the highest-ranking company was The Martin Agency. The publication noted that the agency has consistently demonstrated creative excellence in capturing purpose, excitement, and relevance in today’s evolving advertising landscape. This honor builds on the agency’s outstanding record of success — which includes their placement on the 2021 Ad Age A-List, as well as their “Agency of the Year” recognition by Adweek in 2020 and 2021 — and is further supported by their growing roster of clients, including Bud Light Next, LegalShield, Royal Caribbean and Santander, which were all won in 2022.

Initiative was also named Media Agency of the Year and Global Media Agency of the Year by Ad Age and Adweek, respectively. This dual recognition follows the agency’s global Nike business win, which trade press attributed to its continued strategic business transformation. Both publications noted that the agency’s recently-introduced “Fame and Flow™” framework — which helps client brands stand out in broader culture while simultaneously guiding people through their engagement journey with the brands — was an integral part of the agency’s success.

Finally, IPG Health was named Ad Age’s A-List 2023 “Health Care Agency of the Year.” The publication noted that in 2022, the health network won nearly 300 new client accounts, expanded its collective team across six continents, grew revenue by double digits and received numerous accolades for its work, including at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. In acknowledgment of the network’s efforts to harness creativity, technology and data to fuel better health, this honor further affirms IPG Health’s award-winning reputation and its best-in-class talent, capabilities and expertise.

“Our agencies are constantly adapting to the evolving needs of our clients and the media landscape, across disciplines and at scale. Providing marketers with data-driven custom insights to build their brands and move their businesses forward is central to success, whether you are in the creative, media or healthcare sector of our industry,” commented IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky. “Seeing a number of our outstanding agencies recognized in this way is gratifying and we both congratulate and thank the teams that are making TMA, IPG Health and Initiative such strong and differentiated organizations,” he continued.

Winners will be celebrated at Ad Age’s in-person A-List & Creativity Awards Gala in New York City on April 24th.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediabrands, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.



# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439