IPG Elevates Jackie Stevenson to Chief Growth Officer in EMEA

CEO And Co-Founder of The Brooklyn Brothers Tapped To Drive Regional Growth For IPG and Clients

New York, NY, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced the promotion of Jackie Stevenson to the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer, IPG EMEA, effective immediately. In her new role, Stevenson will accelerate innovation, creativity, and growth by advancing IPG’s collaborative model, including the further integration of IPG’s creative and communications capabilities with its media, data and technology infrastructure, in order to help drive business results for clients in the region.

This is IPG’s first executive appointment at the holding company level for EMEA under CEO Philippe Krakowsky, illustrating the holding company’s commitment to, and investment in, the region. Working closely with agency leaders across EMEA, Stevenson will focus on sustainable, collaborative growth for IPG companies. IPG currently provides collaborative solutions to major marketers in the region across client sectors, including technology, healthcare, automotive and FMCGs.

Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic Group, commented, “IPG has a winning collaborative culture that drives client success in a complex and evolving market. Jackie has a background that spans direct, digital, creative and specialized communications, with deep experience creating business impact for marketers. She’s the ideal person to help us deliver open architecture solutions, where our agencies come together to help brands succeed in a digital world.”

Krakowsky added, “The EMEA region is a key strategic market for our clients, and we are looking forward to expanding our presence in the region as we continue to grow alongside leading global and local marketers.”

Stevenson is based in London and will report to Simon Bond, Global Chief Growth Officer, IPG. She steps into the role after serving as CEO of The Brooklyn Brothers, an award-winning global creative agency which she co-founded in 2008. The Brooklyn Brothers was acquired by Golin in 2016, with offices in London, New York, and Brazil. Stevenson will take on the role of Global Chair of The Brooklyn Brothers through 2022.

“We found a brilliant home for our agency in IPG and couldn’t want for a more collaborative and future-facing culture that believes in the power of building great brands,” added Stevenson. “Combine that unique talent and creativity with the precision, accountability and scale of IPG’s data and technology, media, production and entertainment capabilities and I can’t think of a better place to be to help the world’s best brands achieve long-term, sustainable growth. I’m delighted to take on this role at a key time for our clients, our people and agencies across EMEA.”

Under Stevenson’s leadership, The Brooklyn Brothers became one of the most respected agencies in the industry by helping clients earn their place in culture and “rise above the noise” through a fully-integrated, earned-first approach. In 2020 The Brooklyn Brothers was named one of the “Best and Bravest Agencies on the Planet” by Contagious magazine, and in the last 12 months, was named The Drum’s Network Agency of the Year, Campaign’s Top 3 UK Creative and Top 5 Global Agency of the Year.

Prior to co-founding The Brooklyn Brothers, Stevenson held leadership roles at agencies in direct, digital, advertising and earned media. Stevenson began her career at Ogilvy & Mather Direct and went on to help Collett Dickenson & Pearce launch one of London’s first integrated agency models. Stevenson served as Managing Director at Craik Jones for over a decade, helping the agency become one of the most awarded direct agencies in the UK.

Stevenson is an influential leader for gender equality. As 2021 President of Women in Advertising & Communications (WACL), she launched the #FlexibleFirst movement calling for mass adoption of flexible working everywhere, producing practical toolkits, seminars and how-to guides. She also mobilized WACL to lobby the UK Government to reinstate gender pay gap reporting. Further, with her partner George Bryant, Stevenson launched the “Brooklyn Night School,” bringing young, diverse talent into the industry through a free training program designed to address the lack of diversity in London’s creative industries. The program has launched the careers of many industry professionals, with 80% of its participants securing careers in areas from advertising to production and social inclusion.

Stevenson was named Campaign’s 2022 Female Frontiers Visionary Business Leader and the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Marketing Award by Women in Marketing. She is also a leading member of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Women in Business committee.

