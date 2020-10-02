Log in
10/02 04:10:00 pm
17.41 USD   +3.82%
04:29p
AQ
04:29p
GL
MCCANN WORLDGROUP : Named Most Effective Network & McCann Most Effective Agency At 2020 US Effie Awards
PR
IPG Named Most Effective Holding Company at 2020 U.S. Effie Awards

10/02/2020 | 04:29pm EDT

McCann Worldgroup Named Most Effective Creative Network
McCann New York Named Most Effective Agency Office
FCB New York’s “Whopper Detour” for Burger King won the Grand Effie

New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --   Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that the company took top honors at last night’s virtual Effie U.S. Summit & Awards Gala. For the fourth year in a row, IPG was recognized as Holding Company of the Year.

“This is a tremendous honor for us, and shows the depth and breadth of our talent, and the vital power of strong agency brands. We are very proud of all the work our people have done on behalf of our clients to land us here for the fourth year in a row,” noted Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of Interpublic Group. “The Effies are one of the industry’s key measures of client success and of effective partnerships.  We are proud of all of our winners and value the relationships with our clients that are at the heart of this honor,” he continued.

IPG campaigns honored are included below, for a complete list of winners, see here.

  • Big Family Table for Hulu, “Hulu Sellouts”
  • Carmichael Lynch for Subaru, “Subaru’s Rise to Safest”
  • Deutsch LA for Diet Dr Pepper, “One lil’ man. Five big years.”
  • Deutsch LA for Dr Pepper, “Fueling Fandom in Fansville”
  • FCB New York for The Real Cost, “One Leaves”
  • FCB New York and FCB/RED for Burger King, “Whopper Detour”
  • FCB/RED for AB InBev, “Pride”
  • FCB/SIX for Black & Abroad, “Go Back to Africa”
  • Jack Morton for Eaton Power Quality, “Ticket of Terror”
  • McCann Detroit for Pure Michigan, “A Rallying Cry For Michigan”
  • McCann Health New York for Neuriva, “Brain Better”
  • McCann New York for Lockheed Martin, “Think Inside the Box”
  • McCann New York for Lysol, “Lysol Laundry”
  • McCann New York for March for Our Lives, “Generation Lockdown”
  • McCann New York for Mastercard, “World Pride 2019”
  • McCann New York for Microsoft, “Changing the Game”
  • McCann New York for Ulta, “The Possibilities are Beautiful”
  • McCann New York for Verizon, “The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here”
  • McCann New York and MRM for U.S. Army, “In Our Boots 360 VR Experience”
  • MullenLowe US for American Greetings, “Connections Build Us”
  • MullenLowe US for Burger King, “Twitter Bait”
  • MullenLowe US for Burger King, “It Just Has to Make Sense to Someone”
  • MullenLowe US for Change the Ref, “Not A Joke”
  • MullenLowe US for JetBlue Airways, “Go Get Gifted”
  • MullenLowe US and Mediahub for Nuveen, “Rerank the Rich”
  • MullenLowe US and Mediahub for Yes on 3 Coalition, “Be a Masshole, Not and Asshole”
  • MRM for United States Postal Service, “Delivering Hope”
  • R/GA for Planned Parenthood, “Roo High School”
  • Weber Shandwick and 3PM for AB InBev, “Victory Fridge”


“Congratulations to all of this year’s Effie winners. We are proud to celebrate the success and collaboration of the teams who produced work that not only captured the imagination but delivered impressive results,” said Traci Alford, President & CEO of Effie Worldwide. “Effectiveness matters more than ever and there is much that can be learned from the work celebrated at the Effies this year. Thank you to our industry for continuing to raise the bar with exceptional creativity and innovation that drives growth and has a positive impact on our businesses and communities.”

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
