Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.    IPG

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/28 10:46:47 am
25.04 USD   +1.46%
10:25aIPG is Recognized with Two ESG Honors
GL
01/21MRM : Names Harsh Kapadia Chief Creative Officer For East Coast
PR
01/19WHO must be reformed to give it necessary powers - pandemic panel says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IPG is Recognized with Two ESG Honors

01/28/2021 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company is Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Year and HRC Corporate Equality Index for 12th Year

New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that the company has been named once again to two important measures of diversity, equity and inclusion. For the second year, IPG has been included on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, and for the 12th year, the company has been named to the HRC Corporate Equality Index.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are business imperatives for IPG,” noted Philippe Krakowsky, Chief Executive Officer of IPG. “IPG has long been committed to ensuring equal opportunities for all employees, and we work hard to make certain that our policies and our culture live up to these goals. We do this by constantly evolving our programming and by keeping our executives accountable on DEI metrics. Both honors we announce today are as humbling as they are significant. We take pride in our progress, but as always, understand, and are committed to, the great deal of work that remains on this front,” he continued.

“We are very proud of these two important honors that recognize key programs in IPG”s environmental, social and governance initiatives,” noted Michael Roth, Executive Chairman, IPG, “ESG, including diversity, equity and inclusion, has long been a key area of focus for us, and its importance is only increasing to all of our stakeholders, including employees, investors, clients and shareholders,” he continued.

The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to providing a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. IPG was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

IPG’s score of 100 on the HRC 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, earns the company, once again, a designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;
  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
  • Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
10:25aIPG is Recognized with Two ESG Honors
GL
01/21MRM : Names Harsh Kapadia Chief Creative Officer For East Coast
PR
01/19WHO must be reformed to give it necessary powers - pandemic panel says
RE
01/19We are not here to assign blame but to make concrete recommendations to help ..
RE
01/18Independent pandemic review panel critical of China, WHO delays
RE
01/18Independent who panel led by helen clark, ellen johnson sirleaf issues interi..
RE
01/14HILL HOLLIDAY : Bets Big on 2021
BU
01/14INTERPUBLIC OF : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
AQ
01/11INTERPUBLIC OF : Group's McCann Worldgroup Names Singleton Beato Chief Diversity..
MT
01/11MCCANN WORLDGROUP : Aligns Leadership Across Its Global Agency Networks
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 100 M - -
Net income 2020 443 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 4,10%
Capitalization 9 626 M 9 626 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 54 300
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 26,00 $
Last Close Price 24,68 $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Michael Isor Roth Executive Chairman
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Halper Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.4.93%9 626
AUTOHOME INC.23.91%14 699
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.5.13%14 311
WPP PLC-3.10%12 919
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA1.94%12 335
WEIBO CORPORATION22.91%11 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ