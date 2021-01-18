Independent pandemic review panel critical of China, WHO delays

GENEVA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - An independent panel said on
Monday that Chinese officials could have applied public health
measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19
outbreak, and criticised the World Health Organization (WHO) for
not declaring an international emergency until Jan. 30.
The experts reviewing the global handling of the pandemic,
led by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former
Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, called for reforms to
the Geneva-based United Nations agency.
Their interim report was published hours after the WHO's top
emergency expert, Mike Ryan, said that global deaths from
COVID-19 were expected to top 100,000 per week "very soon".
"What is clear to the Panel is that public health measures
could have been applied more forcefully by local and national
health authorities in China in January," the report said,
referring to the initial outbreak of the new disease in the
central city of Wuhan, in Hubei province.
As evidence emerged of human-to-human transmission, "in far
too many countries, this signal was ignored", it added.
Specifically, it questioned why the WHO's Emergency
Committee did not meet until the third week of January and did
not declare an international emergency until its second meeting
on Jan. 30.
"Although the term pandemic is neither used nor defined in
the International Health Regulations (2005), its use does serve
to focus attention on the gravity of a health event. It was not
until 11 March that WHO used the term," the report said.
"The global pandemic alert system is not fit for purpose",
it said. "The World Health Organization has been underpowered to
do the job."
Under President Donald Trump, the United States has accused
the WHO of being "China-centric", which the agency denies.
European countries led by France and Germany have pushed for
addressing the WHO's shortcomings on funding, governance and
legal powers.
The panel called for a "global reset" and said that it would
make recommendations in a final report to health ministers from
the WHO's 194 member states in May.
