Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
11/11/2020 | 04:15pm EST

New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.255 per share, payable on December 15, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
