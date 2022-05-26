Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
31.62 USD   +2.53%
04:50pInterpublic Group of Cos. Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.29 a Share, Payable June 21 to Holders as of June 6
MT
04:31pInterpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend
GL
11:00aTRANSCRIPT : The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Summary 
Summary

Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend

05/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
New York, NY, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.29 per share, payable on June 21, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2022.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $9.11 billion in 2021.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


Analyst Recommendations on THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 540 M - -
Net income 2022 979 M - -
Net cash 2022 637 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 12 141 M 12 141 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 56 800
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Thomas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hinerman Chief Information Officer
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-17.65%12 141
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-5.19%14 829
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-14.53%13 695
WPP PLC-19.14%12 386
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.69%12 086
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.-35.53%8 561