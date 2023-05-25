Advanced search
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-25 pm EDT
37.49 USD   -0.32%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend

05/25/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
New York, NY, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.31 per share, payable on June 20, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2023.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediabrands, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


04:31pInterpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend
GL
03:31pFCB New York Wins Sports Emmy for Michelob ULTRA's “McEnroe vs McEnroe”
AQ
09:30aTranscript : The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst C..
CI
05/23US judge hearing fight over Amgen deal for Horizon eyes September trial
RE
05/22A&O Shearman merger would be a blockbuster, but maybe not a harbinger
RE
05/22Transcript : The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Presents at 51st Annual..
CI
05/22Interpublic Of : IPG and R/GA Issue Joint Statement
PU
05/18United Minds Expands Its Global Management Consultancy with a New C-Suite Advisory, Myr..
PR
05/17Interpublic Group to Present at the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media an..
GL
05/11Interpublic Of : Brian McMahon Retires from IPG
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 740 M - -
Net income 2023 1 024 M - -
Net cash 2023 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 3,30%
Capitalization 14 519 M 14 519 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
EV / Sales 2024 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 58 200
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 37,61 $
Average target price 40,36 $
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Thomas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hinerman Chief Information Officer
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.12.91%14 519
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA18.14%18 835
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.11.43%18 134
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.40%13 347
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.100.92%13 037
WPP PLC6.51%11 552
