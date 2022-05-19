Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
30.71 USD   -1.95%
Interpublic Group to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/19/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, at 10:00 am Eastern time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $9.11 billion in 2021.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 540 M - -
Net income 2022 979 M - -
Net cash 2022 637 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 12 330 M 12 330 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 56 800
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 31,32 $
Average target price 40,10 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Thomas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hinerman Chief Information Officer
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-16.37%12 330
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.8.69%15 841
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-7.20%14 614
WPP PLC-13.53%13 136
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.53%12 424
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.-35.53%8 691