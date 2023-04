Interpublic Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

New York, NY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on the morning of April 27, 2023. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 324-6994. Outside the United States, please call (210) 234-0076. The participant passcode is 6557240. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com .

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (888) 566-0462 followed by the passcode 1725. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3609 followed by the passcode 1725. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediabrands, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.



# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439