  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-10 pm EDT
37.07 USD   +0.22%
07:31aInterpublic Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
GL
04/10Interpublic Of : IPG-Supported Water Projects in Nepal are Complete
PU
03/30BofA Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $40 From $38
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interpublic Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

04/11/2023 | 07:31am EDT
New York, NY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on the morning of April 27, 2023. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 324-6994. Outside the United States, please call (210) 234-0076. The participant passcode is 6557240. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com.

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (888) 566-0462 followed by the passcode 1725. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3609 followed by the passcode 1725. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediabrands, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


Analyst Recommendations on THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
