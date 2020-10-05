Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.    IPG

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interpublic Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on the morning of October 21, 2020.  Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 469-1058. Outside the United States, please call (630) 395-0275.  The participant passcode is 4727873.  The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com.

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (800) 677-9149 followed by the passcode 1221. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3408 followed by the passcode 1221. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
04:16pINTERPUBLIC OF : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
AQ
04:16pInterpublic Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
GL
10/02INTERPUBLIC OF : IPG Named Most Effective Holding Company at 2020 U.S. Effie Awa..
AQ
10/02IPG Named Most Effective Holding Company at 2020 U.S. Effie Awards
GL
10/01MCCANN WORLDGROUP : Named Most Effective Network & McCann Most Effective Agency ..
PR
10/01WEBER SHANDWICK : Appoints Brian Offutt Chief Workforce Innovation & Operations ..
PR
09/30INTERPUBLIC OF : Casanova//McCann Acquired By Agency CEO Ingrid Otero-Smart
PR
09/14INTERPUBLIC OF : Group to Present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia ..
AQ
09/14Interpublic Group to Present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Co..
GL
09/10INTERPUBLIC OF : Roku, MAGNA and IPG Media Lab Study Reveals Advertisers Benefit..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 925 M - -
Net income 2020 338 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 5,80%
Capitalization 6 789 M 6 789 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 54 300
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,54 $
Last Close Price 17,41 $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Isor Roth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Krakowsky EVP, Chief Operating, Strategy & Talent Officer
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Halper Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-24.63%6 789
AUTOHOME INC.20.73%11 503
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-36.65%11 029
WPP PLC-41.34%9 846
WEIBO CORPORATION-16.83%8 730
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-31.91%7 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group