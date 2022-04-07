Interpublic of : FCB and McCann Worldgroup Ranked as Top Two Networks in The Good Report

FCB and McCann Worldgroup were ranked as the top two networks, respectively, in The Good Report. The report is a collaboration between ACT Responsible and WARC Rankings that celebrates the best campaigns for social and environmental responsibility.
A total of 1,259 campaigns from 2021, produced by 796 agencies for 100 advertisers across 80 markets, were evaluated for the latest report.
