  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 01:13:04 pm EDT
33.65 USD   -2.37%
12:53pINTERPUBLIC OF : FCB and McCann Worldgroup Ranked as Top Two Networks in The Good Report
PU
04/05Mccann worldgroup named global agency network of the year at 2022 international andy awards
PR
04/04IPG Mediabrands partners with HBCU 20x20 to Open a New Avenue for Young, Black Talent to Explore and Enter the Media Profession
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interpublic of : FCB and McCann Worldgroup Ranked as Top Two Networks in The Good Report

04/07/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
FCB and McCann Worldgroup were ranked as the top two networks, respectively, in The Good Report. The report is a collaboration between ACT Responsible and WARC Rankings that celebrates the best campaigns for social and environmental responsibility.

A total of 1,259 campaigns from 2021, produced by 796 agencies for 100 advertisers across 80 markets, were evaluated for the latest report.

Disclaimer

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 16:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 499 M - -
Net income 2022 989 M - -
Net cash 2022 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 13 615 M 13 615 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 55 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,46 $
Average target price 40,30 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Thomas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hinerman Chief Information Officer
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-7.98%13 615
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.10.99%16 543
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-7.74%15 100
WPP PLC-11.82%14 314
CYBERAGENT, INC.-18.29%6 387
JCDECAUX SA-8.27%4 684