    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
03:02:55 2023-04-10 pm EDT
36.95 USD   -0.12%
Interpublic Of : IPG-Supported Water Projects in Nepal are Complete
PU
03/30BofA Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $40 From $38
MT
03/29Directionless
MS
Interpublic of : IPG-Supported Water Projects in Nepal are Complete

04/10/2023 | 02:36pm EDT
Nepal's varied terrain makes accessing and maintaining water points especially difficult. Most water sources are far from communities, and difficult and dangerous to reach. As part of IPG's Earth Day campaign in 2021, employees donated toward several projects in Nepal as part of our company's ongoing commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG #6 - access to clean water and sanitation. Since 2016, IPG has partnered with charity: water on a range of projects that bring potable water to communities around the world.

One hundred percent of the money raised in IPG's Earth Day campaign was sent to the field, supporting 11 water projects. The main project, a piped water system, uses gravity, electricity, solar power, or a combination of methods to bring water directly to distribution points when the water source has a high enough yield. charity: water built this particular system in Todke Kanda working with Nepal Water for Health, a local organization.

Access to clean water is a basic human right that promotes health, education, growth, and gender equality. For more information on the water crisis, read here.

Disclaimer

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 18:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
