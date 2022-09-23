Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:50 2022-09-23 am EDT
25.83 USD   -1.64%
09:41aINTERPUBLIC OF : IPG Takes New Steps in Considering Energy and Fuel Clients
PU
09/21Sellers.guide by Primis Announces The State of Transparency Report
PR
09/14TRANSCRIPT : The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022, Sep-14-2022 03:00 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interpublic of : IPG Takes New Steps in Considering Energy and Fuel Clients

09/23/2022 | 09:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Companies
  • IPG

In a first for the industry, IPG and its affiliates now proactively review the climate impacts of prospective clients that operate in the oil, energy and utility sectors before accepting new work. We have partnered with a third-party expert in the area of climate change to develop a set of questions to ask ourselves and potential clients before we enter a new partnership. These questions include:

  • Have these potential clients set specific emission reduction goals that are aligned with 1.5°C ambition to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 or sooner with no greater than 10% off-setting?
  • Are these companies publishing clear climate reporting, including scope, baseline, timeline, and the tracking of Scopes 1,2 and 3 emissions?
  • Are their goals in line with the goals IPG has made in our own ecosystem, and reported on publicly?
  • Are these companies involved in any controversial forms of oil and gas production?

Additionally, IPG does not support or engage in marketing or communications aimed at influencing public policy that seeks to extend the life of fossil fuels.

Since putting this review process in place, we have, on multiple occasions, turned down potential new business opportunities.

Currently, a small number of IPG agencies create marketing for carbon-intensive clients, including oil, gas and utility companies. And while some of the work that these agencies have contributed to in the past would not live up to our current standards, we are committed to aligning all future work on behalf of these clients to our company's sustainability values.

IPG has also committed to reviewing our approach of working with clients in this sector on a bi-annual basis and will update our stakeholders as we continue to refine our thinking.

As our CEO Philippe Krakowsky said, "The transition to cleaner forms of energy is critical for all of us, but it can't and won't happen overnight. A reliable energy supply is crucial to all people and businesses. Without it, economic activity would collapse and there would be no viable path to a clean energy future. So, while we continue working in this space with our existing client base, we have also taken steps to revise how we consider our work going forward, consistent with our commitment to sustainability."

Read our latest report for more information on IPG's ESG work.

Disclaimer

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 13:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
09:41aINTERPUBLIC OF : IPG Takes New Steps in Considering Energy and Fuel Clients
PU
09/21Sellers.guide by Primis Announces The State of Transparency Report
PR
09/14TRANSCRIPT : The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacop..
CI
09/09Interpublic Group to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
GL
09/09Interpublic Group to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
AQ
09/07Billie Jean King Enterprises, Elysian Park Ventures, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and R/GA ..
PR
08/31THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/30Primis Appoints Amir Rudner as VP of R&D
PR
08/25BNP Paribas Exane Initiates Coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies With Outperform ..
MT
08/19INSIDER SELL : Interpublic Group Of Companies
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 528 M - -
Net income 2022 977 M - -
Net cash 2022 598 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 10 268 M 10 268 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 57 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 26,26 $
Average target price 33,88 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Thomas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hinerman Chief Information Officer
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-29.88%10 268
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-12.47%13 137
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-16.18%12 233
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.00%10 529
WPP PLC-30.83%9 432
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.-44.50%6 982