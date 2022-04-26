Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/26 12:00:34 pm EDT
34.57 USD   -1.45%
10:22aINTERPUBLIC OF : IPG Named to The Best Employers for Diversity for Second Year
PU
04/25IPG Elevates Jackie Stevenson to Chief Growth Officer in EMEA
GL
04/25Interpublic Group Promotes Jackie Stevenson to Chief Growth Officer, IPG EMEA
CI
Summary 
Summary

Interpublic of : Leaders from Across IPG Speak at 4A's Sustainability Summit

04/26/2022 | 11:42am EDT
Companies
  • IPG

Reflecting IPG's commitment to environmental, social and governance initiatives, several leaders from IPG companies spoke at the 4A's Sustainability Summit on April 20, 2022. The event was virtual and covered a broad range of topics.

The sessions featuring IPG employees included:

  • "It Was Technically the Truth" with Katie White, Account Director at The Martin Agency
  • "Working to Leave Only Footprints" with Jemma Gould, VP, Sustainability and Communications, IPG
  • "How to Determine Your Company's Carbon Footprint. And Why It Matters" with Martin Bryan, SVP, Group Partner, Head of Sustainability, UM Worldwide
  • "The Time Is Now. Why Brands and Agencies Must Be the Architects of Shaping the Future of Environmental Sustainability" with Andy Last, CEO, MullenLowe salt
  • "Sustainability Has a Communications Problem and Other Findings from McCann's Global 'Truth About Sustainability Research" with Jaclyn Kaminski, Global Director of Sustainability, McCann Worldgroup and Nadia Tuma-Weldon, Director of Truth Central, McCann Worldgroup.

See here for more information about the event.

Disclaimer

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
04/21INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04/20Interpublic Group Buys Stake in The Famous Group for Undisclosed Sum
MT
04/20IPG Acquires Stake in The Famous Group
AQ
04/19IPG Mediabrands Appoints Dimitri Maex as Global CEO of Initiative
MT
04/19IPG Mediabrands Names Dimitri Maex Global CEO of Initiative
BU
04/19Billie Jean King Enterprises, Elysian Park Ventures, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and R/GA ..
PR
04/19Movember launches nft with life-saving potential this testicular cancer awareness month
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 501 M - -
Net income 2022 989 M - -
Net cash 2022 477 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 3,28%
Capitalization 13 805 M 13 805 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 55 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 35,08 $
Average target price 40,30 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Thomas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hinerman Chief Information Officer
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-6.33%13 805
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.83%16 273
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-3.78%15 469
WPP PLC-10.63%13 990
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-35.41%11 647
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.-37.11%8 594