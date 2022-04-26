Interpublic of : Leaders from Across IPG Speak at 4A's Sustainability Summit

Reflecting IPG's commitment to environmental, social and governance initiatives, several leaders from IPG companies spoke at the 4A's Sustainability Summit on April 20, 2022. The event was virtual and covered a broad range of topics.

The sessions featuring IPG employees included:

"It Was Technically the Truth" with Katie White, Account Director at The Martin Agency

"Working to Leave Only Footprints" with Jemma Gould, VP, Sustainability and Communications, IPG

"How to Determine Your Company's Carbon Footprint. And Why It Matters" with Martin Bryan, SVP, Group Partner, Head of Sustainability, UM Worldwide

"The Time Is Now. Why Brands and Agencies Must Be the Architects of Shaping the Future of Environmental Sustainability" with Andy Last, CEO, MullenLowe salt

"Sustainability Has a Communications Problem and Other Findings from McCann's Global 'Truth About Sustainability Research" with Jaclyn Kaminski, Global Director of Sustainability, McCann Worldgroup and Nadia Tuma-Weldon, Director of Truth Central, McCann Worldgroup.

See here for more information about the event.