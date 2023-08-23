McCann Worldgroup has named industry veteran Stephanie Nerlich Global President of McCann.

Reporting directly to McCann and McCann Worldgroup CEO Daryl Lee, Nerlich will be responsible for driving business growth for McCann in partnership with the regional presidents of McCann Worldgroup, and will focus on expanding new capabilities in global markets. She will also provide executive leadership and counsel on the Verizon business for McCann in the U.S.

This appointment aligns with a new leadership structure introduced by Lee that makes more high-level resources directly available to clients. Nerlich, like other executives, will split her time between agency and account leadership.

"I am thrilled to join McCann as Global President," Nerlich noted. "It's rare that an opportunity with such a celebrated agency comes along, particularly one that can deliver industry-leading creativity that solves business problems for such an enviable roster of clients," she continued.

Read more in Adweek…