Interpublic of : McCann Worldgroup Names Javier Campopiano Global Chief Creative Officer

McCann Worldgroup names Javier Campopiano Global Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup and McCann. He will report directly to McCann Worldgroup CEO Daryl Lee, who also serves as CEO of the McCann agency, and will join the company later in 2023.

In this new role, Campopiano will be responsible for creative leadership across the McCann Worldgroup global network, spanning 100+ countries and 16,000 people, working closely with creative, strategy and business leaders to drive the world's best creative work on behalf of the company's clients.

The combined CCO role represents the company's latest move to align the expansive suite of solutions in the McCann Worldgroup network with the creative powerhouse McCann. To that end, Campopiano will work closely with Suzanne Powers, Chief Product Officer, McCann Worldgroup, with the remit to drive product excellence-ensuring the entire organization is aimed at making, nurturing and evolving its collective creative product.

"I am super excited to get to work with Javi. His creativity has no boundaries, his work defies categories, and he has the recognition to prove it. But most of all, he understands that a democratic culture of deep inclusion will define the next generation of creativity in our industry. I am delighted he will get to build on that culture at an epic scale here with us at McCann Worldgroup," commented Lee.

Read more in Adweek…