Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interpublic of : McCann Worldgroup Pledges its Commitment to Kickstart Scheme

09/22/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

McCann Worldgroup, along with sister agencies FutureBrand and McCann Health, has developed more than 80 internships to help young talent in Britain enter a career in advertising, media buying and marketing.

Backed by the government's Kickstart scheme, the agency network has designed a nationwide programme to help young people who are at risk of long-term unemployment gain meaningful experience to address the skill and talent shortages in the UK.

According to the latest figures from the House of Commons Library, the unemployment rate for 16- to 24-year-olds was 12.9% in May-July 2021. The government's £2bn Kickstart scheme, launched by chancellor Rishi Sunak, provides funding to employers to create six-month job placements for young people between the ages of 16 and 24, who currently claim Universal Credit. Employers can spread the job start dates up until 31 December 2021.

To ensure young people have increased access to the creative industries, 16- to 24-years-olds who join McCann Worldgroup, FutureBrand and McCann Health London via the Kickstart application process will gain experience in account management; creative; strategic planning and research; digital production and adaptation; PR; social media; media buying; new business development; HR; IT; operations and finance across office locations in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Milton Keynes and Bristol.

In the future McCann Worldgroup plans to create apprenticeships for interns after their six-month work placements, create more entry-level roles, and is partnering with Creative Access to help underrepresented groups get into the creative sector through its UK programme.

Mark Lund, president, UK and Europe at McCann Worldgroup, said: "We see it as our responsibility to leverage the unique breadth and depth of our network in the UK to help address the talent shortage among young people in our sector.

"Following the announcement of the Kickstart Scheme by the UK government, we are working even harder to create new and sustainable opportunities for a generation of young people to experience all aspects of the marketing communications industry. Our aim is to create careers that have a wider impact on the future of our industry and use our platform to nurture the next generation of talent."

Earlier this month, marketing and communications group Havas UK announced it would be offering 100 entry-level jobs with Kickstart backing - tripling the intake of its entry-level placement scheme, HKX Platform.

Disclaimer

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
05:42pINTERPUBLIC OF : McCann Worldgroup Pledges its Commitment to Kickstart Scheme
PU
05:42pINTERPUBLIC OF : Reprise Taps Glen Conybeare to Lead Commerce Push
PU
10:01aINTERPUBLIC OF : Reprise Appoints Glen Conybeare to New Role as Global President Reprise C..
BU
09/17INTERPUBLIC OF : Group to Present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference
AQ
09/09INTERPUBLIC OF : See How Microsoft is Marketing Windows 11
PU
09/01INTERPUBLIC OF : B2B brands displace consumer giants in FutureBrand Index
PU
08/31THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/30INTERPUBLIC OF : ‘BacTerra' Wins Top Prize at MullenLowe NOVA Awards
PU
08/27INTERPUBLIC OF : IPG Hosts Town Hall to Answer Questions About COVID-19
PU
08/19SEPHORA : Black Beauty is Beauty by R/GA
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 945 M - -
Net income 2021 904 M - -
Net Debt 2021 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 14 178 M 14 178 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 52 800
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 36,99 $
Average target price 38,55 $
Spread / Average Target 4,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Isor Roth Executive Chairman
John Halper Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.53.15%14 178
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA37.05%16 484
WPP PLC21.38%15 643
OMNICOM GROUP INC.14.61%15 191
WEIBO CORPORATION19.03%11 117
CYBERAGENT, INC.23.88%10 140