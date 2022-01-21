Interpublic of : Mediabrands Content Studio Appoints Dawn Reese as its First U.S. President

Mediabrands Content Studio announced on Friday that it has promoted Dawn Reese, SVP, managing director at UM Studios U.S., as its first U.S. president.

Reese will continue to lead UM Studios' content and production teams while expanding her remit to lead content in the U.S. across all Mediabrands agencies: UM, Initiative and Reprise.

"In the three years I have worked with Dawn, she has achieved great success," said Mediabrands global chief content officer, Brendan Gaul, in a press statement. "UM Studios is a key growth driver for UM. Her business is extraordinarily healthy, and their creative output has never been better. We are thrilled to have Dawn leading our agencies' U.S. content propositions as we continue to unite creativity and media through storytelling."

Reese joins chief creative officer Alejandro Lopez on the U.S. leadership team, where he is focused on growing and expanding Mediabrands' creative capabilities. Reese and Lopez will serve as strategic partners on creative output for the agency. Lopez assumed his leadership role in April 2021.

Mediabrands launched its content studio in November 2020, led globally by Gaul.

Reese - who has worked with brands likeAmerican Express, BMW, Spotify and Levi's - said that the role was created in response to client demand.

"We want to drive content that moves audiences emotionally and moves culture, as well as drive KPIs and sales," Reese told Campaign US. "We want to tell stories, drive business objectives and infuse more creativity into their media."

In addition to reshuffling its leadership team, Mediabrands Content Studio is also launching a West Coast office in Century City, California, located within IPG agencies Rogers & Cowan PMK, a communications firm, and influencer agency ITB.

Mediabrands Content Studio plans to use this new location to deepen collaboration with its sister companies and bolster its content and media offerings.

Earlier this month, UM appointed Joe DeMiero as its new U.S. CEO, replacing Lynn Lewis, who began her new role as global chief marketing officer of IPG Mediabrands.

On Thursday, Campaign US, PRWeek and MM+M announced that Mediabrands' Gaul will chair the 2022 Brand Film Awards, which is now open for entry.