  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
34.49 USD   +0.50%
12:41pINTERPUBLIC OF : Octagon Launches No2ndplace, Focusing on The Power of Sport to Drive Social Change
PU
12:31pINTERPUBLIC OF : IPG Mediabrands and MAGNA Host Second Equity Upfront™
PU
04/14Interpublic Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
GL
Interpublic of : Octagon Launches No2ndplace, Focusing on The Power of Sport to Drive Social Change

04/15/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
Companies

Octagon, IPG's industry-leading collective of sports and entertainment creative, marketing, and communications agencies, launched No2ndPlace, a specialist agency devoted to driving social impact through sport.

Focusing on the role sport plays as a catalyst for change, No2ndPlace will help brands, sporting bodies, and not-for-profit organizations drive awareness of societal issues and deliver impactful action and progress.

Launching initially in Australia, No2ndPlace will be led by Octagon's Chief Client Officer, Ben Hartman, who will retain his current role while serving as Managing Director of the new agency.

"Sport is a powerful platform to drive conversation and change, and we have a huge opportunity to influence many around the world during the major global events taking place in Australia over the next decade," said Hartman. "Those involved in sport, be it governing bodies, brands, or other organizations, have the chance and responsibility to stand for more and use their platform to drive change."

"Smart brands and organizations understand that championing positive social influence is not only the right thing to do, but the only way to operate." said John Shea, CEO, Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network. "No2ndPlace is an ongoing and important evolution in our business, which we hope will drive and foster further progress across sports and society."

No2ndPlace will work with a combination of existing Octagon resources and talent including award-winning Executive Creative Director, Lizi Hamer, as well as dedicated specialists in the world of social change and sustainability.

For more information, read here.

Disclaimer

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 16:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 503 M - -
Net income 2022 989 M - -
Net cash 2022 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 13 573 M 13 573 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 55 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,49 $
Average target price 40,30 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Thomas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hinerman Chief Information Officer
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-7.90%13 573
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.6.61%16 285
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-6.05%15 236
WPP PLC-12.64%14 104
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.08%13 339
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.-27.99%10 432