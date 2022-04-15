Interpublic of : Octagon Launches No2ndplace, Focusing on The Power of Sport to Drive Social Change

Octagon, IPG's industry-leading collective of sports and entertainment creative, marketing, and communications agencies, launched No2ndPlace, a specialist agency devoted to driving social impact through sport.

Focusing on the role sport plays as a catalyst for change, No2ndPlace will help brands, sporting bodies, and not-for-profit organizations drive awareness of societal issues and deliver impactful action and progress.

Launching initially in Australia, No2ndPlace will be led by Octagon's Chief Client Officer, Ben Hartman, who will retain his current role while serving as Managing Director of the new agency.

"Sport is a powerful platform to drive conversation and change, and we have a huge opportunity to influence many around the world during the major global events taking place in Australia over the next decade," said Hartman. "Those involved in sport, be it governing bodies, brands, or other organizations, have the chance and responsibility to stand for more and use their platform to drive change."

"Smart brands and organizations understand that championing positive social influence is not only the right thing to do, but the only way to operate." said John Shea, CEO, Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network. "No2ndPlace is an ongoing and important evolution in our business, which we hope will drive and foster further progress across sports and society."

No2ndPlace will work with a combination of existing Octagon resources and talent including award-winning Executive Creative Director, Lizi Hamer, as well as dedicated specialists in the world of social change and sustainability.

For more information, read here.