Interpublic of : IPG Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders, May 27, 2021

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, who wish to participate will be able to access the Annual Meeting by entering the 15-digit control number found on their proxy card, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or on the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials.
Guests will be able to access the Annual Meeting without a control number, but will not be able to vote or ask questions.
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:24:05 UTC.