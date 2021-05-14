Log in
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
Interpublic of : IPG Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders, May 27, 2021

05/14/2021 | 12:25pm EDT
Companies
  • IPG

Due to public health concerns resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be conducted in a virtual format only.

RECORD DATE

April 1, 2021

DATE AND TIME

May 27, 2021 at 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time

LOCATION

Virtual meeting site: www.meetingcenter.io/287172608

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, who wish to participate will be able to access the Annual Meeting by entering the 15-digit control number found on their proxy card, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or on the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials.

Guests will be able to access the Annual Meeting without a control number, but will not be able to vote or ask questions.

Annual Meeting Materials

2021 Proxy Statement

2020 Annual Report to Shareholders

Disclaimer

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
