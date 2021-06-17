Interpublic of : IPG and Black Employee Network Host Juneteenth Event
06/17/2021 | 03:54pm EDT
Companies
In observance of Juneteenth, IPG Diversity and Inclusion and the Black Employee Network (BEN) hosted a conversation on Black joy, equity, and justice featuring Imani Perry, Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American at Princeton University.
Perry led an informed examination of past and present systemic challenges in the United States including the multi-layered legacies of slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow and movements for civil rights and social justice. Through a critical lens that spans history, law, and culture, the conversation recognized the joys and triumphs of Black people and their storytelling.
