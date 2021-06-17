Interpublic of : IPG and Black Employee Network Host Juneteenth Event

Companies

In observance of Juneteenth, IPG Diversity and Inclusion and the Black Employee Network (BEN) hosted a conversation on Black joy, equity, and justice featuring Imani Perry, Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American at Princeton University.

Perry led an informed examination of past and present systemic challenges in the United States including the multi-layered legacies of slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow and movements for civil rights and social justice. Through a critical lens that spans history, law, and culture, the conversation recognized the joys and triumphs of Black people and their storytelling.

For more information on Juneteenth, download this guide from IPG Diversity and Inclusion.