  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Interpublic of : IPG and Black Employee Network Host Juneteenth Event

06/17/2021 | 03:54pm EDT
Companies

In observance of Juneteenth, IPG Diversity and Inclusion and the Black Employee Network (BEN) hosted a conversation on Black joy, equity, and justice featuring Imani Perry, Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American at Princeton University.

Perry led an informed examination of past and present systemic challenges in the United States including the multi-layered legacies of slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow and movements for civil rights and social justice. Through a critical lens that spans history, law, and culture, the conversation recognized the joys and triumphs of Black people and their storytelling.

For more information on Juneteenth, download this guide from IPG Diversity and Inclusion.

Disclaimer

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 19:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 640 M - -
Net income 2021 784 M - -
Net Debt 2021 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 13 158 M 13 158 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 50 200
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 34,09 $
Last Close Price 33,45 $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Isor Roth Executive Chairman
John Halper Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.42.22%13 158
OMNICOM GROUP INC.32.52%17 776
WPP PLC27.19%17 149
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA34.20%16 290
WEIBO CORPORATION16.74%10 903
CYBERAGENT, INC.30.46%10 661