MRM : Named For 5th Straight Year As A Leader In 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Global Marketing Agencies

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, MRM has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies report. Gartner, whose Magic Quadrant analysis is based on a comprehensive review of an agency's completeness of vision and ability to execute, is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company.

MRM, which is part of McCann Worldgroup, is a global marketing agency that provides both Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) clients with a full range of strategic consulting, marketing, technology, commerce, and data & analytics capabilities. MRM, in addition to expanding in all of these pillars in 2020, has also recently received prominent industry recognition across multiple areas, including for its B2B marketing expertise and data & analytics capabilities, as well as for its talent initiatives regarding both innovation and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Kate MacNevin, Global CEO of MRM, said, "We are very proud of the continuing recognition that we've received from Gartner, especially during this challenging pandemic era. Gartner's thorough and objective review of our vision and capabilities, which incorporates feedback from our clients, provides a very meaningful assessment for us as we stand at this important pivotal point where business strategy, marketing and technology are converging more than ever before. This pandemic, I believe, will be a turning point for many companies and industries which, like us, will assess how to reimagine their business for the future. So we appreciate this Leader recognition as a tribute to our Better Together culture and the way our teams are continuing to evolve our offerings to help our clients drive their growth."

This recognition as a Leader follows a year in which MRM launched numerous innovations, including with new proprietary data products, and also achieved growth from such major marketers as Johnson & Johnson GSK, Sanofi, Nestle, Starbucks at Home, L'Oréal, Coca-Cola, and SAS (the global leader in analytics and artificial intelligence), as well as with other clients in the e-Commerce area. The agency last year was named by the Association of National Advertisers as its B2B Midsize Agency of the Year and by Fast Company magazine as one of the "Best Workplaces for Innovators." These built on earlier recognition the agency had achieved, including in 2019 as Agency of the Year at Interpublic's Inclusion Awards and in 2018 as the Digital Analytics Association's Top Large Agency of the Year and as Ad Age's 2018 B2B Agency of the Year.

Gartner Magic Quadrants are based on a rigorous, fact-based analysis backed up by a highly structured methodology. As described by Gartner, "Leaders possess deep, broad capabilities across all marketing competencies, most notably related to strategic services for marketing teams (which include business strategy and digital business transformation skills). Leaders also implement comprehensive, effective solutions at global scale. Leaders are the providers to watch in the ongoing evolution and transformation of marketing in a digital world. The market for global marketing agencies is highly mature. Most agencies profiled in this Magic Quadrant have been in business for decades and possess robust staffing and technology depth across marketing disciplines, along with a breadth of enterprise clients across industries. Therefore, it should not be surprising to see the Leaders quadrant particularly crowded. However, marketers should note that, even among Leaders, there is significant differentiation in relevant experience, cultural fit and approach to solving global marketing challenges."

You can access a complimentary copy of the full report here: https://www.gartner.com/reprints/mrm-worldwide?id=1-25DH2MTT&ct=210303&st=sb

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies, Jay Wilson, Ewan McIntyre, Laurel Erickson, 15 March 2021. This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies 2017 – 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of facts. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

MRM is a leading marketing agency. Through a strong foundation in strategy, data science, technology and creativity, MRM helps transform businesses by helping brands grow meaningful relationships with people. MRM is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a top agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com.

