Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.    IPG

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rapport : Becomes First Media Agency to Offer All U.S. Clients Sustainable Out-of-Home Ad Products That Purify the Air

02/23/2021 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rapport, the global out-of-home (OOH) media buying and planning agency arm of IPG Mediabrands, today announced the launch of their newest offering for U.S. clients: Rapport Beyond —billboards and related media products that effectively offset carbon emissions and purify the air. The latest initiative in Rapport’s long-term commitment to sustainability, Rapport Beyond gives brands the power to reach consumers while simultaneously reducing the carbon footprint of their advertising campaigns.

“We are excited to be scaling a new green technology for outdoor advertising that will demonstrably improve the environment and help us support and propel our clients’ sustainability goals,” said IPG Mediabrands Global CEO, Daryl Lee. “A single Rapport Beyond billboard has the capacity to offset twelve cars averaging 10,000 miles per year, the equivalent of planting 88 trees. Imagine the environmental impact when this becomes the new standard.”

Rapport began testing sustainable OOH print ads in the spring of 2017, working with partners and vendors to perfect the technology for various outdoor environments. A special coating of Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) is applied to printed materials that removes NOx gases such as carbon emissions and other industrial pollutants from the air while the ad is posted. The coating uses sunlight to attract greenhouse gases, smog and more, operating like millions of microscopic sponges to soak up carbon. The harmful gases are then neutralized, turning them into harmless nitrates and purifying the air. The technology even works on organic matter transmitted in the air, destroying a wide range of substances including volatile organic compounds, viruses, bacteria, molds, allergens and more. Eighteen of the world’s most prolific advertisers participated in the soft launch, spanning industries such as CPG, food and beverage, sports and entertainment. The work Rapport did with those advertisers is equivalent to planting 20 acres of trees.

“As an industry being challenged by a pandemic lockdown, we have a responsibility to drive innovation in OOH in ways that deliver new value to our clients,” said Chris Olsen, President US, Rapport. “Our goal is to print 2.5 million square feet of material with the air purifying coating in 2021, and this launch is a significant step towards achieving that. Rapport Beyond ads can actually help cleanse the air simply by existing in a physical space, something the world needs now more than ever.”

Though applying the air purifying coating to billboards in high traffic areas is extremely effective for combatting emissions, it can also be used on many different printed materials and surfaces for purifying benefits such as facades of buildings, retail signage, in-stadium surfaces and more. Rapport’s UK unit recently launched a digital version of Rapport Beyond that offsets greenhouse gas emissions arising through DOOH advertising, providing a net positive contribution across activity that is already using renewable energy.

For more information on Rapport’s commitment to sustainability, please visit: https://rapportww.com/beyond/.

ABOUT RAPPORT

Rapport is the out-of-home (OOH) media buying and planning agency of IPG Mediabrands. Best known for the strength of its relationships, and rewarding connections, Rapport is a collaborative and forward-thinking agency that delivers valuable results for both clients and partners. As OOH becomes more engaging, interactive and content-driven, Rapport can seamlessly navigate through the ever-evolving media landscape.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
03:17pRAPPORT : Becomes First Media Agency to Offer All U.S. Clients Sustainable Out-o..
BU
10:49aREPRISE : Appoints Vincent Spruyt as Chief AI Officer and Sets Agency to Become ..
BU
02/22INTERPUBLIC OF : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/18WEBER SHANDWICK : Named PR Agency of the Year at Campaign US Awards
PR
02/17R/GA : Releases Global Research About the Power of Brand Relationship Design
PR
02/16INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
02/16WEBER SHANDWICK : Appoints Ciro Sarmiento as Chief Creative Officer for New York
PR
02/16IPG MEDIABRANDS : Appoints Global Chief Communications Officer
BU
02/11R/GA : Names Ashish Prashar Global Chief Marketing Officer
PR
02/11INTERPUBLIC OF : MoffettNathanson Adjusts Price Target on Interpublic Group of C..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 100 M - -
Net income 2020 424 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
Yield 2020 3,81%
Capitalization 10 349 M 10 349 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 54 300
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 27,40 $
Last Close Price 26,49 $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Isor Roth Executive Chairman
John Halper Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.8.67%10 332
AUTOHOME INC.28.63%15 259
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.13.16%15 176
WPP PLC7.70%14 732
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA18.99%14 129
WEIBO CORPORATION42.23%13 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ