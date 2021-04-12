Log in
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

Reprise Commerce : Lands DeMert Brands as Its First Direct US Client

04/12/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
The global specialty eCommerce unit of Reprise to revamp online storefront for beauty expert’s Not Your Mother’s brand

Reprise Commerce, the global specialty eCommerce unit of performance marketing agency Reprise, today announces that is has been awarded new business by DeMert Brands to build and manage the beauty expert’s online storefront, as well as develop a retail media advertising strategy. DeMert Brands becomes the first direct client in the United States for Reprise Commerce, which utilizes a data-centric approach to help brands win online. With this new engagement, Reprise Commerce aims to accelerate online adoption for DeMert’s products, attract new customers and earn new brand loyalists by ensuring the brand achieves its fair share of shelf and strong distribution through all of its consumers’ preferred eRetailers.

“We are excited to announce Reprise eCommerce’s newest direct client, DeMert Brands and were excited to help them continue and accelerate the growth of their haircare products,” said Will Margaritis, SVP, Head of Ecommerce, Reprise Commerce.

DeMert is best known for its Not Your Mother’s brand haircare products, including its legendary dry shampoo. Beyond its signature dry shampoo, the beauty brand has a robust lineup of salon quality, affordable haircare and skincare products. The range includes color toning products such as Blonde Moment and Triple Threat Brunette, curl products Curl Talk and Not Your Mother’s Naturals.

Reprise Commerce is part of Reprise Digital, an industry-leading performance media agency that is part of the Mediabrands network, which also includes UM and Initiative, and partners within the broader Interpublic Group umbrella with Matterkind, Kinesso and Axciom. This combination allows Reprise Commerce to offer holistic retail media solutions that complement and build upon a client’s overall marketing strategy. Reprise Commerce also offers creative content solutions, experience design and retail operations consulting. At Reprise eCommerce all of its solutions are geared toward improving Customer Flow for clients by making better connections with their customers throughout their path to purchase.

To learn more about Reprise Commerce and get in touch, please visit our webpage at reprisedigital.com/reprise-commerce/.

ABOUT REPRISE:

Reprise is one of the world’s largest performance marketing networks, with over 3,000 experts across 68 offices in 48 markets. We offer a complete suite customer-centric performance marketing services including, but not limited to, Strategy, SEO, Paid Search, Social, eCommerce and Creative. Part of the Mediabrands division of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), Reprise is headquartered in New York. To learn more about how we can empower your business, please visit www.reprisedigital.com now.


© Business Wire 2021
