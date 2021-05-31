WHO agrees to study major reforms, meet again on pandemic treaty

GENEVA, May 31 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization,
battling to coordinate the global response to the coronavirus
pandemic, agreed on Monday to study recommendations for
ambitious reforms made by independent experts to strengthen the
agency.
Under the resolution put forward by the European Union, and
adopted by consensus, member states are to be firmly in the
driver's seat of the reforms, which follow criticisms of the
global handling of the crisis.
The new virus has infected more than 170 million people and
killed nearly 3.7 million, according to a Reuters tally of
official national figures.
Health ministers from WHO's 194 member states will also meet
from Nov. 29 to decide whether to launch negotiations on an
international treaty aimed at boosting defences against any
future pandemic.
"We really do welcome the recommendations within the
resolutions and also the decision to take this forward to an
international agreement or framework convention on preparedness
and response for pandemics," WHO's emergencies director Mike
Ryan told its annual ministerial assembly.
The decisions, approved in committee, are due to be formally
adopted in plenary later on Monday, the last day of its
week-long ministerial assembly which WHO director-general Tedros
Adhanom Ghebreyesus is scheduled to address.
One panel, headed by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen
Clark and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former president of Liberia,
said that a new global system should be set up to respond faster
to disease outbreaks to help ensure no future virus causes a
pandemic as devastating as COVID-19.
The experts, who found crucial failures in the global
response in early 2020, said that the WHO should be given the
power to send investigators swiftly to chase down new disease
outbreaks, and to publish their full findings without delay.
"The world was hit by this virus unprepared. And if another
virus emerged tomorrow this would be still be the case," Björn
Kümmel, deputy head of the global health division at Germany's
federal health ministry, told the WHO talks last week.
"A green light for this treaty process is the greatest
commitment to learn from this crisis that this Assembly could
have sent out. It the most effective way to make sure that the
global health crisis becomes the final one," he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge)