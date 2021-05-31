Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPG   US4606901001

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(IPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WHO agrees to study major reforms, meet again on pandemic treaty

05/31/2021 | 05:52am EDT
GENEVA, May 31 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization, battling to coordinate the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, agreed on Monday to study recommendations for ambitious reforms made by independent experts to strengthen the agency.

Under the resolution put forward by the European Union, and adopted by consensus, member states are to be firmly in the driver's seat of the reforms, which follow criticisms of the global handling of the crisis.

The new virus has infected more than 170 million people and killed nearly 3.7 million, according to a Reuters tally of official national figures.

Health ministers from WHO's 194 member states will also meet from Nov. 29 to decide whether to launch negotiations on an international treaty aimed at boosting defences against any future pandemic.

"We really do welcome the recommendations within the resolutions and also the decision to take this forward to an international agreement or framework convention on preparedness and response for pandemics," WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan told its annual ministerial assembly.

The decisions, approved in committee, are due to be formally adopted in plenary later on Monday, the last day of its week-long ministerial assembly which WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is scheduled to address.

One panel, headed by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former president of Liberia, said that a new global system should be set up to respond faster to disease outbreaks to help ensure no future virus causes a pandemic as devastating as COVID-19.

The experts, who found crucial failures in the global response in early 2020, said that the WHO should be given the power to send investigators swiftly to chase down new disease outbreaks, and to publish their full findings without delay.

"The world was hit by this virus unprepared. And if another virus emerged tomorrow this would be still be the case," Björn Kümmel, deputy head of the global health division at Germany's federal health ministry, told the WHO talks last week.

"A green light for this treaty process is the greatest commitment to learn from this crisis that this Assembly could have sent out. It the most effective way to make sure that the global health crisis becomes the final one," he said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 613 M - -
Net income 2021 766 M - -
Net Debt 2021 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 13 253 M 13 253 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 50 200
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 33,64 $
Last Close Price 33,69 $
Spread / Highest target 9,82%
Spread / Average Target -0,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Krakowsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ellen T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Isor Roth Executive Chairman
John Halper Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.43.24%13 253
OMNICOM GROUP INC.31.86%17 688
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA36.16%16 623
WPP PLC21.75%16 567
WEIBO CORPORATION24.03%11 584
CYBERAGENT, INC.23.26%10 062