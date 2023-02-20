Advanced search
    INV   GB0004658257

THE INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC

(INV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:45:05 2023-02-20 am EST
303.10 GBX   +5.24%
08:06aThe Investment Co net asset value up but board to propose winding up
AN
01/16Fund groups warn over EU legal definition of 'greenwashing'
RE
2022Earnings Flash (INV.L) INVESTMENT COMPANY Posts FY22 Loss GBX-5.21
MT
The Investment Co net asset value up but board to propose winding up

02/20/2023 | 08:06am EST
(Alliance News) - The Investment Co PLC on Monday said its net asset value was up on a six-monthly basis, but noted its outlook was more averse, with directors currently intending to propose winding up the company at its annual general meeting later this year.

The Devon, England-based investment trust said net asset value per share on December 31 was 354.83 pence, up 5.5% from 336.30p on June 20.

Shares in The Investment Co were up 5.2% to 303.10p each in London on Monday afternoon.

During the half-year period, pretax total return was GBP896,572, more than doubling from GBP397,839.

However, it said improving performance was due to rising capital gains as opposed to income, meaning it would not propose an interim dividend payment to shareholders.

Across the financial year ended June 30, 2021, The Investment Co paid a total GBP15,012 in dividend payments.

Investment income fell 36% to GBP104,010 from GBP161,894 six months earlier, while expenses increased 15% to GBP201,786 from GBP175,482.

The Investment Co noted it has focused on a new investment objective of protecting its capital purchasing power in real terms, since shareholders approved the strategy in November 2020.

"Since then, the UK [consumer prices index including owner occupiers' housing cost] has increased by 14.8% and our net asset value per share, inclusive of dividends paid, increased by 16.0%," said Chair Ian Dighe. "Even though the CPIH and related metrics provide an inaccurate and one-dimensional view of how inflation threatens our savings, we must measure our results somehow and consider our results with this broad view in mind.

"Two years is too short a time to evaluate the results of our approach, but it is ample time to consider whether the means we have employed are suitable for our objective."

Looking ahead, Dighe was pessimistic about the future of The Investment Co.

"The threats to our capital are more visible now than they were in 2020, as are the challenges of trying to excel as a small investment trust. We are also conscious of the illiquid nature of the company's shares and the resulting challenges our shareholders face in realising the true value of their holdings in the market," said Dighe. "Whilst such growth opportunities are currently being explored, there can be no certainty that a proposal will be forthcoming that the directors can recommend to shareholders.

"Therefore, if the board is not able to recommend an alternative proposal to shareholders at or before the 2023 annual general meeting [...] it is the directors' current intention to propose that the company be wound up and its capital returned to shareholders."

The Investment Co's 2023 AGM is expected to be held in October later this year.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 0,14 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net income 2022 -0,25 M -0,30 M -0,30 M
Net cash 2022 0,68 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2022 -56,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,7 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
EV / Sales 2022 92,7x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart THE INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
The Investment Company plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Robert Dighé Non-Executive Chairman
Tim Mark Metcalfe Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Weeks Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Henry Withers Perrin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC8.27%16
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC5.86%4 475
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC0.14%346
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP3.60%46