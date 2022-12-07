Advanced search
    530023   INE086401010

THE INVESTMENT TRUST OF INDIA LIMITED

(530023)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-05
92.65 INR   +1.04%
03:22aInvestment Trust of India's Group CFO Steps Down to Take on New Role in Core Unit
MT
02:42aFortune Financial Services India : General updates
PU
11/13Investment Trust of India to Sell Wholly Owned Unit
MT
Fortune Financial Services India : General updates

12/07/2022 | 02:42am EST
The Investment Trust of India Limited

THE

Regd Office: ITI House, 36 Dr. R. K. Shirodkar Marg,

INVESTMENT

Parel, Mumbai - 400012

TRUST

OF INDIA

To,

The Manager

The Manager

The BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing department

Listing department

P. J. Tower, Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 530023

NSE Symbol: THEINVEST

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject - Intimation of Resignation of Mr. Rajesh Bhatia from the post of Group Chief Investment Officer and appointment as Chief Investment Officer in one of the material subsidiary i.e ITI Asset Management Limited.

In continuation to our letters dated 29th July, 2022 and 11th November, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. Rajesh Bhatia has step down from the position of Group Chief Investment Officer of the Company with effect from 05th December, 2022 (after the closing of business hours) and appointed as Chief Investment Officer in the material subsidiary i.e ITI Asset Management Limited with effect from 06th December, 2022

The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in the enclosed Annexure I.

For The Investment Trust of India Limited

Satish Bhanushali

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No - A40731

Date: 07/12/2022

Place:- Mumbai

B: 022 4027 3600 ● F: 022 4027 3700 ● E: info@itiorg.com ● W: www.itiorg.com● CIN: L65910MH1991PLC062067

The Investment Trust of India Limited

THE

Regd Office: ITI House, 36 Dr. R. K. Shirodkar Marg,

INVESTMENT

Parel, Mumbai - 400012

TRUST

OF INDIA

Annexure I

Sr. No.

Particulars

Remarks

1.

Name

Mr. Rajesh Bhatia

2.

Reason for Change viz, Resignation,

Appointment as Chief Investment Officer in

Appointment, removal, death or

one of its material subsidiary

otherwise

3. Date of Cessation as Group Chief 05th December, 2022

Investment Officer in The Investment

(after the closing of business hours)

Trust of India Limited

4.

Date of appointment

06th December,

2022

as

Chief Investment

Officer in its material subsidiary ITI Asset

Management Limited

5.

Terms of Appointment

As per Company's Policy

6.

Brief profile

Education Qualification

He is a Commerce graduate from H.R.

College of Commerce & Economics and

holds a degree in ACMA (cost and

management accounting) and CFA from the

CFA Institute of USA.

Experience.

He has 30+ years of investment experience

in Indian equities and 10+ years in the field

of Alternative Investments (Long-Short fund

management).

1. He has worked as the CIO of

Simto

Investments, a subsidiary of Tata

Investments;

2. He was a Co-founder & CIO in

Heritage

India

Advisors,

Indian

advisor to New York based,

Heritage Capital, an India long-short

equity fund; The Heritage Fund was

nominated as among the Top 5

funds in India for its performance in

2010, by Eureka Hedge, an

independent

international

data

provider

and

alternate research

firm.

3. He was Senior VP & Head, Portfolio

Management

Services

(PMS),

Reliance

Capital

Asset

Management; started the business

unit for the firm in 2004

B: 022 4027 3600 ● F: 022 4027 3700 ● E: info@itiorg.com ● W: www.itiorg.com● CIN: L65910MH1991PLC062067

The Investment Trust of India Limited

THE

Regd Office: ITI House, 36 Dr. R. K. Shirodkar Marg,

INVESTMENT

Parel, Mumbai - 400012

TRUST

OF INDIA

7. Disclosure of relationships between Not applicable directors (in case of appointment of a

director)

For The Investment Trust of India Limited

Satish Bhanushali

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No - A40731

Date: 07/12/2022

Place:- Mumbai

B: 022 4027 3600 ● F: 022 4027 3700 ● E: info@itiorg.com ● W: www.itiorg.com● CIN: L65910MH1991PLC062067

Disclaimer

Investment Trust of India Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 07:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
