Fortune Financial Services India : General updates

12/07/2022 | 02:42am EST
The Investment Trust of India Limited
THE
Regd Office: ITI House, 36 Dr. R. K. Shirodkar Marg,
INVESTMENT
Parel, Mumbai - 400012
TRUST
OF INDIA
To,
The Manager
The Manager
The BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Listing department
Listing department
P. J. Tower, Dalal Street,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex
Fort, Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 530023
NSE Symbol: THEINVEST
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject - Intimation of Resignation of Mr. Rajesh Bhatia from the post of Group Chief Investment Officer and appointment as Chief Investment Officer in one of the material subsidiary i.e ITI Asset Management Limited.
In continuation to our letters dated 29th July, 2022 and 11th November, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. Rajesh Bhatia has step down from the position of Group Chief Investment Officer of the Company with effect from 05th December, 2022 (after the closing of business hours) and appointed as Chief Investment Officer in the material subsidiary i.e ITI Asset Management Limited with effect from 06th December, 2022
The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in the enclosed Annexure I.
