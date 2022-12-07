Fortune Financial Services India : General updates

The Investment Trust of India Limited THE Regd Office: ITI House, 36 Dr. R. K. Shirodkar Marg, INVESTMENT Parel, Mumbai - 400012 TRUST OF INDIA

To, The Manager The Manager The BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing department Listing department P. J. Tower, Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex Fort, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 530023 NSE Symbol: THEINVEST Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject - Intimation of Resignation of Mr. Rajesh Bhatia from the post of Group Chief Investment Officer and appointment as Chief Investment Officer in one of the material subsidiary i.e ITI Asset Management Limited.

In continuation to our letters dated 29th July, 2022 and 11th November, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. Rajesh Bhatia has step down from the position of Group Chief Investment Officer of the Company with effect from 05th December, 2022 (after the closing of business hours) and appointed as Chief Investment Officer in the material subsidiary i.e ITI Asset Management Limited with effect from 06th December, 2022

The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in the enclosed Annexure I.

For The Investment Trust of India Limited

Satish Bhanushali

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No - A40731

Date: 07/12/2022

Place:- Mumbai

B: 022 4027 3600 ● F: 022 4027 3700 ● E: info@itiorg.com ● W: www.itiorg.com● CIN: L65910MH1991PLC062067