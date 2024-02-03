The Investment Trust of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

The Investment Trust of India Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 738.15 million compared to INR 713.58 million a year ago. Net income was INR 60.13 million compared to INR 2.37 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.15 compared to INR 0.05 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.15 compared to INR 0.05 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was INR 2,153.47 million compared to INR 2,400.35 million a year ago. Net income was INR 150.51 million compared to net loss of INR 15.24 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.88 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.29 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.88 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.29 a year ago.