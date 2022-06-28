INX Digital : 2020 Q1 financials

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Valdy Investments Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of the interim financial statements by an entity's auditor