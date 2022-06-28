Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)
  5. The INX Digital Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INXD   CA46187N1078

THE INX DIGITAL COMPANY, INC.

(INXD)
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2022-06-26
0.2800 CAD   -9.68%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INX Digital : 2020 Q1 financials

06/28/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the three-month period ended

March 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Valdy Investments Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of the interim financial statements by an entity's auditor

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

As at

2020

2019

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

451,593

460,824

TOTAL ASSETS

451,593

460,824

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

13,485

8,853

Total Liabilities

13,485

8,853

EQUITY

Share capital (Note 3)

548,120

548,120

Equity reserves (Note 3)

75,846

75,846

Deficit

(185,858)

(171,995)

Total Equity

438,108

451,971

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

451,593

460,824

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Johnny Ciampi"

"James Decker"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the period For the period ended

ended March 31,

March 31

2020

2019

$

$

OPERATING EXPENSES

Office expense

-

-

Professional fees

5,635

20,819

Share-based payment (Note 3)

-

-

Transfer agent and filing fees

8,228

12,184

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(13,863)

(33,003)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

(0.01)

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

5,000,000

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Equity

Share Capital

Reserves

Number of

Shares

Share-based

outstanding

Amount

payments

Deficit

Total equity

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2018

2,000,000

100,000

-

(15,022)

84,978

Shares issued for private placement

2,500,000

250,000

-

-

250,000

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(33,003)

(33,003)

Balance at March 31, 2019

4,500,000

350,000

-

(48,025)

301,975

Shares issued for private placement

2,500,000

250,000

-

-

250,000

Share issuance costs

-

(51,880)

13,202

-

(38,678)

Share-based payment

-

-

62,644

-

62,644

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(123,970)

(123,970)

Balance at December 31, 2019

7,000,000

548,120

75,846

(171,995)

451,971

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(13,863)

(13,863)

Balance at March 31, 2020

7,000,000

548,120

75,846

(185,858)

438,108

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valdy Investments Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 21:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,54  - -
Net income 2021 -215 M - -
Net cash 2021 23,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,4 M 44,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float -
