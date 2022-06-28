INX Digital : 2020 Q2 financials

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Valdy Investments Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of the interim financial statements by an entity's auditor
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
As at
2020
2019
ASSETS
$
$
Current assets
Cash
441,661
460,824
TOTAL ASSETS
441,661
460,824
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9,187
8,853
Total Liabilities
9,187
8,853
EQUITY
Share capital (Note 3)
548,120
548,120
Equity reserves (Note 3)
75,846
75,846
Deficit
(191,492)
(171,995)
Total Equity
432,474
451,971
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
441,661
460,824
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Johnny Ciampi"
"James Decker"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months
Six months
Three months
ended June
ended June
Six months
ended June 30,
30,
30,
ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
$
$
$
OPERATING EXPENSES
Office expense
-
-
-
-
Professional fees
4,853
31,990
10,488
52,809
Share-based payment (Note 3)
-
62,644
-
62,644
Transfer agent and filing fees
781
11,932
9,009
24,116
Loss and comprehensive loss for the
period
(5,634)
(106,566)
(19,497)
(139,569)
Basic and diluted loss per common
share
(0.00)
(0.03)
(0.00)
(0.06)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
4,500,000
3,505,525
4,500,000
2,204,420
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Equity
Share Capital
Reserves
Number of
Shares
Share-based
outstanding
Amount
payments
Deficit
Total equity
Balance at December 31, 2018
$
$
$
$
2,000,000
100,000
-
(15,022)
84,978
Shares issued for private placement
5,000,000
500,000
-
-
500,000
Share issuance costs
-
(51,880)
13,202
-
(38,678)
Share-based payment
-
-
62,644
-
62,644
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(139,569)
(139,569)
Balance at June 30, 2019
7,000,000
548,120
75,846
(154,591)
469,375
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(17,404)
(17,404)
Balance at December 31, 2019
7,000,000
548,120
75,846
(171,995)
451,971
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(19,497)
(19,497)
Balance at June 30, 2020
7,000,000
548,120
75,846
(191,492)
432,474
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
