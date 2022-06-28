INX Digital : 2020 Q3 MDA 06/28/2022 | 05:27pm EDT Send by mail :

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. (A Capital Pool Company) FORM 51-102FI MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 The following management discussion and analysis for Valdy Investments Ltd. ("the Company") is prepared as of October 29, 2020 and should be read together with the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 and related notes attached thereto (financial statements), which were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The reader should also refer to the Company's audited financial statements and accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2019. All dollar figures included therein and in the following MD&A are quoted in Canadian dollars. Additional information related to the Company is available for view on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Description of Business Valdy Investments Ltd. (the "Company") was incorporated under the provincial Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on August 22, 2018 and its registered office is at 4619 West 3rd Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6R 1N5. The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") during fiscal 2019 and is classified as a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") as defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The principal business of the Company is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to potentially acquire them or an interest therein by completing a purchase transaction, by the exercising of an option or by any concomitant transaction ("Qualifying Transaction"). The purpose of such an acquisition is to satisfy the related conditions of a Qualifying Transaction under the Exchange rules. Where an acquisition or participation is warranted, additional funding may be required. The ability of the Company to fund its potential future operations and commitments is dependent upon the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing. There is no assurance that the Company will identify a business or asset that warrants acquisition or participation within the time limitations permissible under the policies of the Exchange, at which time the Exchange may suspend or de-list the Company's shares from trading. These financial statements have been prepared with the assumption that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business rather than through a process of forced liquidation. The financial statements do not include adjustments to amounts and reclassification of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue operates. Management estimates it has sufficient funds to operate for the next twelve months. For the period ended September 30, 2020, the Company has no share capital transactions. Changes in share capital for the year ended December 31, 2019: On January 24, 2019, the Company completed a private placement offering, pursuant to which the Company issued 2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share for total proceeds of $250,000. On May 27, 2019 the Company completed its IPO and issued 2,500,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $250,000. The Company paid agent commissions of $25,000 and an administrative fee of $5,250. The Company granted the Agent 250,000 agent's warrants in connection with the IPO, where each agent's warrant is exercisable into on common share at $0.10 expiring May 27, 2021. 1 The agent's warrants have been assigned a fair value of $13,202 or $0.05 per agent's warrant. The fair value of the agent's warrant was estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model assuming a life expectancy of 2 years, a risk-free rate of 1.59%, a forfeiture rate of 0%, and volatility of 100%. The Company also paid $8,428 in cash as share issuance costs relating this IPO. During the period ended December 31, 2019, the Company issued 700,000 stock options to officers and directors of the Company with an exercise price of $0.10 per share, at a fair value of $62,644 (2018 - $Nil). The weighted average fair value per option was $0.09. The fair value of the options is estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model assuming a life expectancy of 10 years, a risk-free rate of 1.59%, a forfeiture rate of 0%, and volatility of 100%. Overall Performance As at September 30, 2020, the Company had $436,916 (December 31, 2019 - $460,824) in cash and working capital was $422,726 (December 31, 2019 - $451,971). The Company incurred a loss comprehensive loss of $29,245 (September 30, 2019- $148,817) during the six-month period ended September 30, 2020, which included professional fees of $19,706 (2019 - $60,228) and transfer agent and filing fees of $9,539 (2019 - $25,756). Selected Quarterly Information The following information is derived from the financial statements of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 $ $ Loss and comprehensive loss (29,245) (148,817) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.01) (0.05) Total assets 436,916 467,249 Total liabilities 14,190 7,122 For the period ended, September 30, 2020 there is a decreased in loss and comprehensive loss compared to September 30, 2019. The decrease is due to the Company completing its initial public offering as a capital pool company on May 27, 2019 and incurring more professional fees relating to bring a company public. Currently, the Company is conserving cash looking for a qualifying transaction. Summary of Quarterly Reports Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Interest income Nil Nil Nil Nil Net loss (9,748) (5,634) (13,863) (8,156) Basic and diluted loss (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) per share 2 Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2018 $ $ $ $ Interest income Nil Nil Nil Nil Net loss (9,248) (106,566) (33,003) (2,522) Basic and diluted loss (0.00) (0.02) (0.02) (0.00) per share During the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company incurred recurring transactions of the Company are discussed as follows: professional fees and transfer agent and filing fees relating to maintaining a public company. The change from period to period relates to the professional fees or transfer agent and filing fees relating to a public company and its listing requirements. Related Party Transactions Key management personnel are those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company, directly or indirectly. Key management personnel include the Company's executive officers and Board of Director members. During the period ended December 31, 2019, the Company issued 700,000 stock options to officers and directors (being key management personnel) of the Company with an exercise price of $0.10 per share, at a fair value of $62,644. The weighted average fair value per option was $0.09. The fair value of the options is estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model assuming a life expectancy of 10 years, a risk- free rate of 1.59%, a forfeiture rate of 0%, and volatility of 100%. There was no compensation paid to key management during the period from incorporation on August 22, 2018 to September 30, 2020. Liquidity and Capital Resources The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the Company will be able realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. The continuing operations of the Company are dependent upon its ability to continue to raise adequate financing and to commence profitable operations in the future. As At September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Cash 436,916 460,824 Payables 14,190 8,853 Working capital 422,726 451,971 Shareholders' equity 422,726 451,971 Net cash used in operating activities for the period was $23,908 (2019 - $86,551). This amount consists of net operating loss of $29,245 (2019 - $148,817). Changes in non-cash working capital consists of a change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $5,337 (2019 - $378). There were no investing activities during the current and comparative period. The Company completed private placements during the period ended September 30, 2020, net of share issuance costs of $Nil (2019 - $461,323). 3 There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain adequate financing in the future or that the terms of such financing will be favourable. If adequate financing is not available when required, the Company may be required to delay, scale back or eliminate various programs and may be unable to continue in operation. The Company may seek such additional financing through debt or equity offerings, but there can be no assurance that such financing will be available on terms acceptable to the Company or at all. Any equity offering will result in dilution to the ownership interests of the Company's shareholders and may result in dilution to the value of such interests. The Company has sufficient funds to cover anticipated administrative expenses throughout the year. It will continue to focus on identifying and evaluating assets or a business to acquire which will serve as its Qualifying Transaction. Financial Instruments and Risk Management The following is the accounting policy for financial assets under IFRS 9: Financial assets The Company classifies its financial assets in the following categories: at fair value through profit and loss ("FVTPL"), at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") or at amortized cost. The determination of the classification of financial assets is made at initial recognition. Equity instruments that are held for trading (including all equity derivative instruments) are classified as FVTPL; for other equity instruments, on the day of acquisition the Company can make an irrevocable election (on an instrument- by-instrument basis) to designate them as at FVTOCI. The Company's accounting policy for each of the categories is as follows: Financial assets at FVTPL: Financial assets carried at FVTPL are initially recorded at fair value and transaction costs are expensed in profit or loss. Realized and unrealized gains and losses arising from changes in the fair value of the financial assets held at FVTPL are included in profit or loss. Financial assets at FVTOCI: Investments in equity instruments at FVTOCI are initially recognized at fair value plus transaction costs. Subsequently they are measured at fair value, with gains and losses arising from changes in fair value recognized in other comprehensive (loss) income in which they arise. Financial assets at amortized cost: A financial asset is measured at amortized cost if the objective of the business model is to hold the financial asset for the collection of contractual cash flows, and the asset's contractual cash flows are comprised solely of payments of principal and interest. They are classified as current assets or non-current assets based on their maturity date and are initially recognized at fair value and subsequently carried at amortized cost less any impairment. Impairment of financial assets at amortized cost: The Company recognizes a loss allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets that are measured at amortized cost. 4 The Company has classified its financial instruments as follows: Cash: FVTPL

Trade payable and accrued liabilities: Amortized cost The Company classifies its financial instruments measured at fair value at one of three levels according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair value: Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices); and

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). The Company's cash is measured as level 1 input. The carrying value of accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximates the fair value due to its short-term nature. The Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Company's risk management framework. Overview The Company's financial instruments consist of cash and accounts payable and accrued liabilities. The fair value of these financial instruments approximates their carrying value due to short term nature. Credit Risk Credit Risk is the risk of potential loss to the Company if the counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations. The Company's cash is held with reputable institutions in Canada. Liquidity Risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Company's approach to managing liquidity risk is to ensure that it will have sufficient liquidity to meet liabilities when due. As at September 30, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of $436,916 to pay liabilities of $14,190. Market Risks The Company will be subject to normal market risks including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and interest rates. While the Company manages its operations in order to minimize exposure to these risks, the Company has not entered into any derivatives or contracts to hedge or otherwise mitigate this exposure. For the period ended September 30, 2020, the Company held no financial instruments subject to significant foreign exchange or interest rate risks. Capital Management The Company's capital consists of share capital. The Company's objective for managing capital is to maintain sufficient capital to identify, evaluate and complete a Qualifying Transaction. The Company sets the amount of capital in relation to risk and manages the capital structure and makes adjustments to it in light of changes to economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. The Company's objectives when managing capital are: to maintain a flexible capital structure, which optimizes the cost of capital at acceptable risk; and

