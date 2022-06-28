INX Digital : 2020 Q3 financials

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Valdy Investments Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of the interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
As at
2020
2019
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
436,916
460,824
TOTAL ASSETS
436,916
460,824
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
14,190
8,853
Total Liabilities
14,190
8,853
EQUITY
Share capital (Note 3)
548,120
548,120
Equity reserves (Note 3)
75,846
75,846
Deficit
(201,240)
(171,995)
Total Equity
422,726
451,971
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
436,916
460,824
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Johnny Ciampi"
"James Decker"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
$
$
$
OPERATING EXPENSES
Office expense
-
189
-
189
Professional fees
9,218
7,419
19,706
60,228
Share-based payment (Note 3)
-
-
-
62,644
Transfer agent and filing fees
530
1,640
9,539
25,756
Loss and comprehensive loss for the
period
(9,748)
(9,248)
(29,245)
(148,817)
Basic and diluted loss per common
share
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.05)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
4,500,000
4,000,000
4,500,000
2,978,022
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Equity
Share Capital
Reserves
Number of
Shares
Share-based
outstanding
Amount
payments
Deficit
Total equity
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2018
2,000,000
100,000
-
(15,022)
84,978
Shares issued for private placement
5,000,000
500,000
-
-
500,000
Share issuance costs
-
(51,880)
13,202
-
(38,678)
Share-based payment
-
-
62,644
-
62,644
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(148,817)
(148,817)
Balance at September 30, 2019
7,000,000
548,120
75,846
(163,839)
460,127
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(8,156)
(8,156)
Balance at December 31, 2019
7,000,000
548,120
75,846
(171,995)
451,971
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(29,245)
(29,245)
Balance at September 30, 2020
7,000,000
548,120
75,846
(201,240)
422,726
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
