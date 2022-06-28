Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)
  The INX Digital Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    INXD   CA46187N1078

THE INX DIGITAL COMPANY, INC.

(INXD)
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2022-06-26
0.2800 CAD   -9.68%
INX Digital : 2021 Q1 financials

06/28/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the three-month period ended

March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

As at

2021

2020

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

663,753

425,298

TOTAL ASSETS

663,753

425,298

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

99,979

22,648

Total Liabilities

99,979

22,648

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 3)

820,889

548,120

Equity reserves (Note 3)

105,940

75,846

Deficit

(363,055)

(221,316)

Total Equity

563,753

402,650

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

663,753

425,298

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 7)

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Johnny Ciampi"

"James Decker"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

For the period For the period ended

ended March 31,

March 31

2021

2020

$

$

OPERATING EXPENSES

Office expense

106

-

Professional fees

93,404

5,635

Share-based payment (Note 3)

30,094

-

Transfer agent and filing fees

18,135

8,228

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(141,739)

(13,863)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

(0.02)

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

7,250,000

5,000,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Equity

Share Capital

Reserves

Number of

Shares

Share-based

outstanding

Amount

payments

Deficit

Total equity

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2019

7,000,000

548,120

75,846

(171,995)

451,971

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(13,863)

(13,863)

Balance at March 31, 2020

7,000,000

548,120

75,846

(185,858)

438,108

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(35,458)

(35,458)

Balance at December 31, 2019

7,000,000

548,120

75,846

(221,316)

402,650

Shares issued for private placement

4,583,333

275,000

-

-

275,000

Share issuance costs

-

(2,231)

-

-

(2,231)

Share-based payment

-

-

30,094

-

30,094

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(141,739)

(141,739)

Balance at March 31, 2021

11,583,333

820,889

105,940

(363,055)

563,774

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

For the three-month period ended March 31,

2021

2020

$

$

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

(141,739)

(13,863)

Items not affecting cash:

Share-based payment

30,094

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

77,331

4,632

Cash used in operating activities

(34,314)

(9,231)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITY

Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of share issuance costs

272,769

-

Cash provided by financing activity

272,769

-

Change in cash during the period

238,455

(9,231)

Cash, beginning of period

425,298

460,824

Cash, end of period

663,753

451,593

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest

-

-

Taxes

-

-

No supplemental cash flow information for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2021.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valdy Investments Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 21:06:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,54  - -
Net income 2021 -215 M - -
Net cash 2021 23,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,4 M 44,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float -
Chart THE INX DIGITAL COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The INX Digital Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shy Datika Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renata Szkoda Chief Financial Officer
Itai Avneri Chief Operating Officer
David Weild Director
Nicholas Thadaney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INX DIGITAL COMPANY, INC.0.00%49
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-75.15%13 923
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-73.29%292
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-55.85%239
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-60.22%183
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-96.33%114