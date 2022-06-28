INX Digital : 2021 Q1 financials
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the three-month period ended
March 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
As at
2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
663,753
425,298
TOTAL ASSETS
663,753
425,298
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
99,979
22,648
Total Liabilities
99,979
22,648
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 3)
820,889
548,120
Equity reserves (Note 3)
105,940
75,846
Deficit
(363,055)
(221,316)
Total Equity
563,753
402,650
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
663,753
425,298
Nature and continuance of operations (
Note 1)
Subsequent events (
Note 7)
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Johnny Ciampi"
"James Decker"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
For the period For the period ended
ended March 31,
March 31
2021
2020
$
$
OPERATING EXPENSES
Office expense
106
-
Professional fees
93,404
5,635
Share-based payment (Note 3)
30,094
-
Transfer agent and filing fees
18,135
8,228
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(141,739)
(13,863)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
(0.02)
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
7,250,000
5,000,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Equity
Share Capital
Reserves
Number of
Shares
Share-based
outstanding
Amount
payments
Deficit
Total equity
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2019
7,000,000
548,120
75,846
(171,995)
451,971
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(13,863)
(13,863)
Balance at March 31, 2020
7,000,000
548,120
75,846
(185,858)
438,108
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(35,458)
(35,458)
Balance at December 31, 2019
7,000,000
548,120
75,846
(221,316)
402,650
Shares issued for private placement
4,583,333
275,000
-
-
275,000
Share issuance costs
-
(2,231)
-
-
(2,231)
Share-based payment
-
-
30,094
-
30,094
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(141,739)
(141,739)
Balance at March 31, 2021
11,583,333
820,889
105,940
(363,055)
563,774
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
For the three-month period ended March 31,
2021
2020
$
$
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
(141,739)
(13,863)
Items not affecting cash:
Share-based payment
30,094
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
77,331
4,632
Cash used in operating activities
(34,314)
(9,231)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITY
Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of share issuance costs
272,769
-
Cash provided by financing activity
272,769
-
Change in cash during the period
238,455
(9,231)
Cash, beginning of period
425,298
460,824
Cash, end of period
663,753
451,593
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
-
-
Taxes
-
-
No supplemental cash flow information for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2021.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
