  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)
  The INX Digital Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    INXD   CA46187N1078

THE INX DIGITAL COMPANY, INC.

(INXD)
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2022-06-26
0.2800 CAD   -9.68%
INX DIGITAL : 2020 q1 mda
PU
INX DIGITAL : 2020 Q1 financials
PU
INX DIGITAL : 2020 q2 mda
PU
INX Digital : 2021 Q2 financials

06/28/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the six-month period ended

June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

As at

2021

2020

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

686,028

425,298

TOTAL ASSETS

686,028

425,298

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

44,407

22,648

Total Liabilities

44,407

22,648

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 3)

1,055,579

548,120

Equity reserves (Note 3)

-

75,846

Deficit

(413,958)

(221,316)

Total Equity

641,621

402,650

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

686,028

425,298

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Proposed transaction (Note 7)

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Johnny Ciampi"

"James Decker"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

ended

ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

OPERATING EXPENSES

Office expense

15

-

121

-

Professional fees

46,279

4,853

139,683

10,488

Share-based payment (Note 3)

-

-

30,094

-

Transfer agent and filing fees

4,609

781

22,744

9,009

Loss and comprehensive loss for

the period

(50,903)

(5,634)

(192,642)

(19,497)

Basic and diluted loss per

common share

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.02)

(0.00)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

9,259,157

4,500,000

8,421,731

4,500,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Equity

Share Capital

Reserves

Number of

Shares

Share-based

outstanding

Amount

payments

Deficit

Total equity

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2019

7,000,000

548,120

75,846

(171,995)

451,971

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(19,497)

(19,497)

Balance at June 30, 2020

7,000,000

548,120

75,846

(191,492)

432,474

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(29,824)

(29,824)

Balance at December 31, 2020

7,000,000

548,120

75,846

(221,316)

402,650

Shares issued for private placement

4,583,333

275,000

-

-

275,000

Share issuance costs

-

(2,231)

-

-

(2,231)

Share-based payment

-

-

30,094

-

30,094

Shares issue for exercise of options

1,150,000

103,750

-

-

103,750

Shares issue for exercise of

-

warrants

250,000

25,000

-

25,000

Reversal of reserves

-

105,940

(105,940)

-

-

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(192,642)

(192,642)

Balance at June 30, 2021

12,983,333

1,055,579

-

(413,958)

641,621

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

For the six-month period ended June 30,

2021

2020

$

$

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

(192,642)

(19,497)

Items not affecting cash:

Share-based payment

30,094

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

21,759

334

Cash used in operating activities

(140,789)

(19,163)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITY

Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of share issuance costs

401,519

-

Cash provided by financing activity

401,519

-

Change in cash during the period

260,730

(19,163)

Cash, beginning of period

425,298

460,824

Cash, end of period

686,028

441,661

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest

-

-

Taxes

-

-

Supplemental cash flow information for the period ended June 30, 2021 (none for the period ended June 30, 2020):

Fair value transfer on exercise of options and warrants

$

105,940

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valdy Investments Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 21:06:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,54  - -
Net income 2021 -215 M - -
Net cash 2021 23,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,4 M 44,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float -
Chart THE INX DIGITAL COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The INX Digital Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shy Datika Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renata Szkoda Chief Financial Officer
Itai Avneri Chief Operating Officer
David Weild Director
Nicholas Thadaney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INX DIGITAL COMPANY, INC.0.00%49
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-75.15%13 923
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-73.29%292
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-55.85%239
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-60.22%183
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-96.33%114