INX Digital : 2021 Q2 financials

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, As at 2021 2020 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 686,028 425,298 TOTAL ASSETS 686,028 425,298 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 44,407 22,648 Total Liabilities 44,407 22,648 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 3) 1,055,579 548,120 Equity reserves (Note 3) - 75,846 Deficit (413,958) (221,316) Total Equity 641,621 402,650 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 686,028 425,298 Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1) Proposed transaction (Note 7) On behalf of the Board of Directors: "Johnny Ciampi" "James Decker" Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) Three months Three months Six months Six months ended ended ended ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ OPERATING EXPENSES Office expense 15 - 121 - Professional fees 46,279 4,853 139,683 10,488 Share-based payment (Note 3) - - 30,094 - Transfer agent and filing fees 4,609 781 22,744 9,009 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (50,903) (5,634) (192,642) (19,497) Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.01) (0.00) (0.02) (0.00) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,259,157 4,500,000 8,421,731 4,500,000 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) Equity Share Capital Reserves Number of Shares Share-based outstanding Amount payments Deficit Total equity $ $ $ $ Balance at December 31, 2019 7,000,000 548,120 75,846 (171,995) 451,971 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - (19,497) (19,497) Balance at June 30, 2020 7,000,000 548,120 75,846 (191,492) 432,474 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - (29,824) (29,824) Balance at December 31, 2020 7,000,000 548,120 75,846 (221,316) 402,650 Shares issued for private placement 4,583,333 275,000 - - 275,000 Share issuance costs - (2,231) - - (2,231) Share-based payment - - 30,094 - 30,094 Shares issue for exercise of options 1,150,000 103,750 - - 103,750 Shares issue for exercise of - warrants 250,000 25,000 - 25,000 Reversal of reserves - 105,940 (105,940) - - Comprehensive loss for the period - - - (192,642) (192,642) Balance at June 30, 2021 12,983,333 1,055,579 - (413,958) 641,621 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.