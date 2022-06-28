INX Digital : 2021 Q2 financials
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the six-month period ended
June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
As at
2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
686,028
425,298
TOTAL ASSETS
686,028
425,298
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
44,407
22,648
Total Liabilities
44,407
22,648
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 3)
1,055,579
548,120
Equity reserves (Note 3)
-
75,846
Deficit
(413,958)
(221,316)
Total Equity
641,621
402,650
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
686,028
425,298
Nature and continuance of operations (
Note 1)
Proposed transaction (
Note 7)
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Johnny Ciampi"
"James Decker"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
OPERATING EXPENSES
Office expense
15
-
121
-
Professional fees
46,279
4,853
139,683
10,488
Share-based payment (Note 3)
-
-
30,094
-
Transfer agent and filing fees
4,609
781
22,744
9,009
Loss and comprehensive loss for
the period
(50,903)
(5,634)
(192,642)
(19,497)
Basic and diluted loss per
common share
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.02)
(0.00)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
9,259,157
4,500,000
8,421,731
4,500,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Equity
Share Capital
Reserves
Number of
Shares
Share-based
outstanding
Amount
payments
Deficit
Total equity
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2019
7,000,000
548,120
75,846
(171,995)
451,971
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(19,497)
(19,497)
Balance at June 30, 2020
7,000,000
548,120
75,846
(191,492)
432,474
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(29,824)
(29,824)
Balance at December 31, 2020
7,000,000
548,120
75,846
(221,316)
402,650
Shares issued for private placement
4,583,333
275,000
-
-
275,000
Share issuance costs
-
(2,231)
-
-
(2,231)
Share-based payment
-
-
30,094
-
30,094
Shares issue for exercise of options
1,150,000
103,750
-
-
103,750
Shares issue for exercise of
-
warrants
250,000
25,000
-
25,000
Reversal of reserves
-
105,940
(105,940)
-
-
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(192,642)
(192,642)
Balance at June 30, 2021
12,983,333
1,055,579
-
(413,958)
641,621
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD.
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
For the six-month period ended June 30,
2021
2020
$
$
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
(192,642)
(19,497)
Items not affecting cash:
Share-based payment
30,094
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
21,759
334
Cash used in operating activities
(140,789)
(19,163)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITY
Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of share issuance costs
401,519
-
Cash provided by financing activity
401,519
-
Change in cash during the period
260,730
(19,163)
Cash, beginning of period
425,298
460,824
Cash, end of period
686,028
441,661
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
-
-
Taxes
-
-
Supplemental cash flow information for the period ended June 30, 2021 (none for the period ended June 30, 2020):
Fair value transfer on exercise of options and warrants
$
105,940
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
