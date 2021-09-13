iQ Global : Annual Report for the year ended June 2021

The iQ Group Global Ltd. Chair and Group CEO's report 30 June 2021

One more year has passed, where our fortitude is challenged as we continue to contest the societal, economic, and business impacts of the pandemic, not just in Australia, but globally. Despite the uncertainty imposed by ambiguous government policy, The Group continued to experience growth in its asset management activities, through the dedication and resilience of our staff and the belief in our mission.

During our annual conference at the beginning of the year, we aligned our plans, focusing on growth that would have compensated for the effects of the pandemic the previous year. However, many practical challenges, such as the lockdown, travel restrictions, economic uncertainty and the overall theme of insecurity for the future, made us take a more defensive and conservative position in relation to growth.

The iQ Group Global Ltd. is an asset manager of scientific intellectual property. We find, fund and develop bioscience discoveries to create life-changing medical innovations, hence we expect value to be generated from three different pathways. We do this, through our portfolio companies:

GBS Inc (32.9%)*

BioSensX (Europe) Inc (81%)*

BioSensX (North America) Inc (57%)*

Glucose Biosensor Systems (MENA) Inc (81%)*

OncoTEX Inc. (40.5%)*

*Effective equity position at the end of FY21

The following activities furnish our revenue streams:

Revenue from commercial activities through the provision of commercialisation, research and development services to the multinational biopharmaceutical companies present in Australia.

Revenue, from research and development activities, regulatory and market access services, medical affairs services, pharmacovigilance, and other specialised scientific services, that we provide to multinational biopharma companies.

And now that our IP assets have matured, revenue is forecasted from out-licensing these assets to the multinational biopharma companies.

Apart from revenue for IQG, we also expect significant capital gains to be realised for IQG when we successfully sublicense our IP to these biopharma medical device companies.

The market capitalisation of the company as of the date of this report was $47.7 million.

This year, my focus was firmly on our bioscience developments, but also on mitigating the effects and risks that arose from the COVID pandemic. We had to engage in a cost-saving strategy to ensure growth, and also deal with possible delays in our research, development, and commercialisation projects. As you know the company is delivering two major projects; the biosensor diagnostic portfolio through its portfolio companies, GBS Inc and BiosensX Inc; and our Oncology Platform OncoTEX Inc:

A) The Biosensor Diagnostic platform

During the year the IQG listed its portfolio company GBS Inc. on the NASDAQ Global markets exchange, this was a herculean task for our people as we couldn't travel to conduct a face-to-face roadshow with potential institutional investors. The Group has continued to heavily invest in the research and development program of the Saliva Glucose Biosensor and the expansion of the Biosensor Diagnostic Test Portfolio.

Key operational milestones include: