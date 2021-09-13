iQ Global : Annual Report for the year ended June 2021

The iQ Group Global Ltd. Chair and Group CEO's report 30 June 2021
One more year has passed, where our fortitude is challenged as we continue to contest the societal, economic, and business impacts of the pandemic, not just in Australia, but globally. Despite the uncertainty imposed by ambiguous government policy, The Group continued to experience growth in its asset management activities, through the dedication and resilience of our staff and the belief in our mission.
During our annual conference at the beginning of the year, we aligned our plans, focusing on growth that would have compensated for the effects of the pandemic the previous year. However, many practical challenges, such as the lockdown, travel restrictions, economic uncertainty and the overall theme of insecurity for the future, made us take a more defensive and conservative position in relation to growth.
The iQ Group Global Ltd. is an asset manager of scientific intellectual property. We find, fund and develop bioscience discoveries to create life-changing medical innovations, hence we expect value to be generated from three different pathways. We do this, through our portfolio companies:
GBS Inc (32.9%)*
BioSensX (Europe) Inc (81%)*
BioSensX (North America) Inc (57%)*
Glucose Biosensor Systems (MENA) Inc (81%)*
OncoTEX Inc. (40.5%)*
*Effective equity position at the end of FY21
The following activities furnish our revenue streams:
Revenue from commercial activities through the provision of commercialisation, research and development services to the multinational biopharmaceutical companies present in Australia.
Revenue, from research and development activities, regulatory and market access services, medical affairs services, pharmacovigilance, and other specialised scientific services, that we provide to multinational biopharma companies.
And now that our IP assets have matured, revenue is forecasted from out-licensing these assets to the multinational biopharma companies.
Apart from revenue for IQG, we also expect significant capital gains to be realised for IQG when we successfully sublicense our IP to these biopharma medical device companies.
The market capitalisation of the company as of the date of this report was $47.7 million.
This year, my focus was firmly on our bioscience developments, but also on mitigating the effects and risks that arose from the COVID pandemic. We had to engage in a cost-saving strategy to ensure growth, and also deal with possible delays in our research, development, and commercialisation projects. As you know the company is delivering two major projects; the biosensor diagnostic portfolio through its portfolio companies, GBS Inc and BiosensX Inc; and our Oncology Platform OncoTEX Inc:
A) The Biosensor Diagnostic platform
During the year the IQG listed its portfolio company GBS Inc. on the NASDAQ Global markets exchange, this was a herculean task for our people as we couldn't travel to conduct a face-to-face roadshow with potential institutional investors. The Group has continued to heavily invest in the research and development program of the Saliva Glucose Biosensor and the expansion of the Biosensor Diagnostic Test Portfolio.
Key operational milestones include:
The Saliva Glucose Biosensor commercialisation program has continued to progress with the FDA regulatory approval process. The process has sustained certain delays due to COVID, however, clinical testing is expected to commence very soon. The Saliva Glucose Biosensor has been indicated by the FDA to follow the De Novo regulatory pathway as it is innovative and without predicate.
The iQ Group Global Ltd. Chair and Group CEO's report 30 June 2021
The Group has been granted by the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University, a license to integrate the Institute's antifouling technology into The Group's biosensor and develop a quantitative salivary COVID test.
The Group is formally collaborating with the Wyss Institute, Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University in developing the prementioned salivary quantitative IgG rapid diagnostic test. The commercial benefits stemming from this collaboration will flow to the LSBD commercial entity, GBS Inc. and subsequently to the ultimate parent which is IQG and IQX.
The Biosensor development team has grown significantly, both here and in the USA and our research and development capability now extends beyond The Centre for Organic Electronics at The University of Newcastle to European research and development institutions.
The Australian Federal Government granted GBS Inc. $6.3 million to create a pilot Biosensor manufacturing facility. This grant will support the establishment of an Australian high-tech medical device manufacturing facility to commence scaled production of the Printable Organic Electronic Biosensor technology.
Oncology Platform
Significant progress has been made with OncoTEX, the Group's oncology portfolio company, both in research and development as well as on the corporate front.
TEX Core is an anticancer drug platform that has the ability to develop a range of well-tolerated,MRI-detectable cancer therapeutics that target drug-sensitive and drug-resistant solid tumours. The first cancer therapeutic to be commercialised from the platform is OxaliTEX, a new chemical entity (WO 2015/191797) that targets only solid tumour cells, activates within the tumour and overcomes drug-resistance mechanisms with minimal side effects. OxaliTEX is currently at late preclinical stage and we will soon contemplate commencing clinical trials. Sterling Pharmaceutical have been contracted to manufacture the OxaliTEX compound for the clinical trials.
The first indication to trial is ovarian cancer, which is also classified by the FDA as an orphan disease, which may result in expedited regulatory approval by the FDA.
OncoTEX has further enriched its pipeline within the TEX Core platform, with six further compounds.
ParpTEX utilises TEX Core's tumour-localisation to enable the effective delivery of Parp inhibitors. ParpTEX is being developed for prostate and other BRCA mutant cancers.
∙ GemTEX utilises TEX Core's tumour-localisation in combination with Gemcitabine's antimetabolite properties, initially to treat pancreatic and bladder cancers.
DoxTEX utilises TEX Core's tumour-localisation in combination with Anthracyclines to treat early-stage breast cancer and small-cell lung carcinoma.
TaxTEX utilises TEX Core's tumour-localisation in combination with Taxanes to treat Taxol resistant breast cancer, bladder cancer and prostate cancer.
ImmunoTEX utilises TEX Core's tumour-localisation in combination with Immunotherapies to treat breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, and lung cancer.
MangaTEX, through tumour specific localisation, allows for site-selective thermal heating of cancer cells upon irradiation by non-tissue damaging light. The initial indication MangaTEX is focused upon is breast cancer including BRCA mutant and Triple Negative.
On the corporate front, despite the pandemic restrictions, the company has continued its capitalisation program here in Australia as well as the USA and has created a stellar board of directors and scientific advisors.
The company is already looking for appropriate out-licensing partners for its most advanced asset, OxaliTEX and the indication of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
Given SEC (Security Exchange Commission) restrictions, I cannot further elaborate at this time as the company is undergoing a quiet period, on the capital market front. However, soon I hope to share some news with all our IQG investors.
OncoTEX and TIGG continue to work with the University of Texas at Austin and MD Anderson Cancer Centre research and development group to advance and deliver to patients both of the above technologies and the resultant drugs. The TEX
