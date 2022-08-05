iQ Global : Execution Of Deed Of Company Arrangement

NSX ANNOUNCEMENT

The IQ Group Global Ltd

(Subject to Deed of Company Arrangement)

A.C.N 149 731 644

("the Company")

EXECUTION OF DEED OF COMPANY ARRANGEMENT

Mark Robinson, Antony Resnick and Riad Tayeh were appointed Joint and Several Administrators of the above company on 10 March 2022.

Creditors resolved to accept the proposed Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) at the meeting of creditors held on 12 July 2022.

On 2 August 2022 the proposed DOCA was executed and Mark Robinson and Antony Resnick were appointed joint and several Deed Administrators of the Company.

Should members have any questions about the external administration they may contact my office by email on iqgroup@dvtgroup.com.au or by telephone on (02) 9633 3333.

Yours faithfully

The IQ Group Global Ltd

(Subject to Deed of Company Arrangement) A.C.N 149 731 644

Mark Robinson

Joint & Several Deed Administrator