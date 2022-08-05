Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. The iQ Group Global Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IQG   AU0000080277

THE IQ GROUP GLOBAL LTD.

(IQG)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  2022-03-02
0.1700 AUD   +6.25%
08/01IQ GLOBAL : Outcome Of Creditors' Meeting
PU
03/16IQ GLOBAL : Continued Suspension - Failure to lodge Half Yearly Financial Statements- 31 December 20211
PU
03/10IQ GLOBAL : seeks Voluntary Administration today to restructure
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iQ Global : Execution Of Deed Of Company Arrangement

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

5 August 2022

CONTACT NUMBER:

CONTACT NAME:

02 9633 3333 Luke Coppin

NSX ANNOUNCEMENT

The IQ Group Global Ltd

(Subject to Deed of Company Arrangement)

A.C.N 149 731 644

("the Company")

EXECUTION OF DEED OF COMPANY ARRANGEMENT

Mark Robinson, Antony Resnick and Riad Tayeh were appointed Joint and Several Administrators of the above company on 10 March 2022.

Creditors resolved to accept the proposed Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) at the meeting of creditors held on 12 July 2022.

On 2 August 2022 the proposed DOCA was executed and Mark Robinson and Antony Resnick were appointed joint and several Deed Administrators of the Company.

Should members have any questions about the external administration they may contact my office by email on iqgroup@dvtgroup.com.au or by telephone on (02) 9633 3333.

Yours faithfully

The IQ Group Global Ltd

(Subject to Deed of Company Arrangement) A.C.N 149 731 644

Mark Robinson

Joint & Several Deed Administrator

Disclaimer

IQ Group Global Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE IQ GROUP GLOBAL LTD.
08/01IQ GLOBAL : Outcome Of Creditors' Meeting
PU
03/16IQ GLOBAL : Continued Suspension - Failure to lodge Half Yearly Financial Statements- 31 D..
PU
03/10IQ GLOBAL : seeks Voluntary Administration today to restructure
PU
03/07Harvard Wyss Institute’S Erapid Sensor Technology Licensed to Antisoma Therapeutic..
CI
2021IQX LIMITED (NSX : IQX) FDA Breakthrough Devices Designation
AQ
2021IQ GLOBAL : IQG Results of AGM FY2021
PU
2021IQG CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS TO SHAREHOLDE : 19 November 2021
PU
2021Wyss Validation Study SARS-CoV-2
PU
2021Gold Technology for Immune Response Cancer Therapy Licensed to OncoTEX
PU
2021Jobkeeper s323DB Notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12,8 M 8,89 M 8,89 M
Net income 2021 2,57 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
Net Debt 2021 24,5 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,0 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,67x
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart THE IQ GROUP GLOBAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
The iQ Group Global Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Syrmalis Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Kostandas Finance Director
Rodrigo Jabur Head-Information & Communication Technology
Peter Buchanan Simpson Independent Non-Executive Director
Con Tsigounis Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE IQ GROUP GLOBAL LTD.6.25%19
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.25%133 738
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-17.20%61 056
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-19.67%22 816
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-20.21%16 096
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-26.12%13 037