Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. The Islamic Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIIC   JO2102511018

THE ISLAMIC INSURANCE COMPANY

(TIIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-11
1.370 JOD    0.00%
06:37aIslamic Insurance : Assembly Decision-(TIIC)-2023-04-16
PU
04/05Islamic Insurance : Disclosure (TIIC) 2023 04 05
PU
04/03Islamic Insurance : G.a (tiic) 2023 04 03
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islamic Insurance : Assembly Decision-(TIIC)-2023-04-16

04/16/2023 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE ISLAMIC INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE ISLAMIC INSURANCE

ﺔﻴﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 16-04-2023 12:54:24 PM

PM 12:54:24 2023-04-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of THE ISLAMIC

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-04-16 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

INSURANCE was held on 12:00 On 16-04-2023 at

ﻂﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

through the link published on the company website, the

%78.99 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻗﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺭﻮﺸﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ

shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

78.99%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 31-03-

2022-03-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2022

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2022

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2022

2022-12

Subject: Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to

ﻊﻓﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

pay

Page 1 of 2

THE ISLAMIC INSURANCE

Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay 8% as

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﺎﺸﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0% as

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 8% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

bonus shares

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 0% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

Arab ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Arab Professionals for the financial year 31-12-2023.And

-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Professionals

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023

Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ

meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

1- Approving the share'ah supervisory board report for the

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻋﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ 1-

year ended 2022/12/31

. 31/12/2022 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

2- Approving the appointment of Mr. Asad Daoud Ibrahim

ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﺩﻭﺍﺩ ﺪﻌﺳﺃ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﺖﻴﺒﺜﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ 2-

Aldisi in the company's board of directors from 11/10/2022

. 11/10/2022 ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻲﺴﻳﺪﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: HUDA YOUSEF

HUDA YOUSEF :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

The Islamic Insurance Company PSC published this content on 16 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2023 10:36:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE ISLAMIC INSURANCE COMPANY
06:37aIslamic Insurance : Assembly Decision-(TIIC)-2023-04-16
PU
04/05Islamic Insurance : Disclosure (TIIC) 2023 04 05
PU
04/03Islamic Insurance : G.a (tiic) 2023 04 03
PU
03/16Islamic Insurance : Disclosure (TIIC) 2023 03 16
PU
02/19Insurer FWD Group to buy majority stake in Malaysia's Gibraltar BSN
RE
02/14The Islamic Insurance Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/08Islamic Insurance : Board Of Directors Decision-(TIIC)-2023-02-08
PU
2022Islamic Insurance : Board Of Directors Decision-(TIIC)-2022-10-31
PU
2022The Islamic Insurance Company Plc. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2022Islamic Insurance : Disclosure (TIIC) 2022 10 13
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26,1 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net income 2022 1,66 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
Net cash 2022 0,94 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 5,63%
Capitalization 20,6 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart THE ISLAMIC INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Islamic Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ISLAMIC INSURANCE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Reda Amin Saleh Dahbour Deputy General Manager
Musa Abdulaziz Mohamed Shihadeh Chairman
Hassan Hamdi Mohammad Sabri Al-Tabbaa Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammad Abdul Latif Omar Ghurab Independent Non-Executive Director
Jihad Subhi Jamaleddin Al-Sharif Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ISLAMIC INSURANCE COMPANY-3.52%29
ALLIANZ SE9.06%96 712
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.18%85 735
CHUBB LIMITED-11.25%81 082
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-4.66%69 515
AON PLC8.11%66 565
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer