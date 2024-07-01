THE ISLAMIC INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE ISLAMIC INSURANCE

ﺔﻴﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 01-07-2024 10:21:44 AM

AM 10:21:44 2024-07-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﻪﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﻮﺑﺮﻜﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

ﻪﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﻮﺑﺮﻜﻟﺍ appointed Mr./Mrs. Ayman Abdul

ﺖﺣﺎﺘﺣ ﺮﻴﺸﺑ ﻢﻳﺮﻜﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻦﻤﻳﺍ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ

Kareem Hatahet as his representative in the Board of

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ

Directors of the company.

.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Appointment

Letter of the representative.

Date of Appointment: 27-06-2024

2024-06-27 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: HUDA YOUSEF

HUDA YOUSEF :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

The Islamic Insurance Company PSC published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 08:39:55 UTC.