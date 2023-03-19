Israel Land Development : MLP Group - Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022
03/19/2023 | 03:27am EDT
MLP Group S.A. Group Consolidated report for the year ended 31 December 2022
Contents
Letter from President & CEO to Shareholders
6
I.
Statement of the Management Board
6
II.
Selected financial data of the MLP Group S.A. Group
16
Consolidated financial statements of the MLP Group S.A. Group for the year ended 31 December 2022 ..
............................................................................................................................................................ 20
Authorisation of the consolidated financial statements for issue
20
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
21
Consolidated statement of financial position
23
Consolidated statement of cash flows
25
Statement of changes in consolidated equity
26
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
28
1. General information
28
1.1.
The Parent
28
1.2.
The Group
28
1.3. Changes in the Group
30
1.4. Shareholding structure of the Parent
31
1.4.1 Shareholders holding, directly or through subsidiaries, at least 5% of total voting rights in the
Company
31
1.4.2 Shares and rights to shares of the Parent held by members of management and supervisory
bodies 32
2. Basis of accounting used in preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements
32
2.1.
Statement of compliance
32
2.2. Status of Standards approval in the European Union
32
2.2.1 Standards and Interpretations endorsed by the European Union which were not yet effective
as at the reporting date
32
2.2.2 Standards and interpretations endorsed by the European Union effective as of 1 January 2022
ILDC - The Israel Land Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2023 07:26:03 UTC.