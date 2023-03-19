Advanced search
    ILDC   IL0006120104

THE ISRAEL LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.

(ILDC)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-15
33.69 ILS   -1.17%
PU
2022The Israel Land Development Company Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for ILS 50 million worth of its shares.
CI
2022The Israel Land Development Company Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israel Land Development : MLP Group - Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022

03/19/2023 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MLP Group S.A. Group Consolidated report for the year ended 31 December 2022

Contents

Letter from President & CEO to Shareholders

6

I.

Statement of the Management Board

6

II.

Selected financial data of the MLP Group S.A. Group

16

  1. Consolidated financial statements of the MLP Group S.A. Group for the year ended 31 December 2022 ..
    ............................................................................................................................................................ 20

Authorisation of the consolidated financial statements for issue

20

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

21

Consolidated statement of financial position

23

Consolidated statement of cash flows

25

Statement of changes in consolidated equity

26

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

28

1. General information

28

1.1.

The Parent

28

1.2.

The Group

28

1.3. Changes in the Group

30

1.4. Shareholding structure of the Parent

31

1.4.1 Shareholders holding, directly or through subsidiaries, at least 5% of total voting rights in the

Company

31

1.4.2 Shares and rights to shares of the Parent held by members of management and supervisory

bodies 32

2. Basis of accounting used in preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements

32

2.1.

Statement of compliance

32

2.2. Status of Standards approval in the European Union

32

2.2.1 Standards and Interpretations endorsed by the European Union which were not yet effective

as at the reporting date

32

2.2.2 Standards and interpretations endorsed by the European Union effective as of 1 January 2022

...............................................................................................................................................

33

2.3. Basis of accounting used in preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements

33

2.4. Functional currency and presentation currency of the financial statements; rules applied to translate

financial data

34

2.4.1 Functional currency and presentation currency

34

2.4.2 Rules applied to translate financial data

34

2.5. Use of estimates and judgements

34

3. Material accounting policies

34

3.1.

Basis of consolidation

34

3.2.

Foreign currencies

35

3.3.

Financial instruments

35

3.3.1 Derivative financial instruments, including hedge accounting

35

3.3.2 Financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

36

3.3.3 Financial assets measured at amortised cost

36

3.3.4 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

37

2

MLP Group S.A. Group Consolidated report for the year ended 31 December 2022

3.4.

Equity

.................................................................................................................................................

37

3.4.1

Share capital

37

3.4.2

Statutory reserve funds

37

3.4.3

Share premium

38

3.4.4

Cash flow hedge reserve

38

3.4.5

Capital reserve

38

3.4.6

Profit (loss) brought forward

38

3.5.

Property, plant and equipment

38

3.5.1

Measurement of property, plant and equipment

38

3.5.2

Subsequent expenditure

38

3.5.3

Depreciation and amortisation

38

3.6.

Intangible assets

39

3.7.

Investment property

39

3.8.

Investment property under construction

40

3.9.

Leased assets - the Group as the lessee

40

3.10.

Impairment of assets

40

3.10.1 Financial assets

40

3.10.2 Non-financial assets

41

3.11.

Employee benefits

41

3.12.

Assets under ongoing construction contracts

42

3.13.

Trade and other receivables

42

3.14.

Cash and cash equivalents

42

3.15.

Provisions

42

3.16.

Borrowings

42

3.17.

Trade and other payables

43

3.18.

Revenue

43

3.18.1 Provision of construction services

43

3.18.2 Rental income

43

3.19.

Lease payments

43

3.20.

Finance income and costs

44

3.21.

Income tax

44

3.22.

Earnings per share

44

3.23.

Segment reporting

44

4. Financial risk management

45

4.1.

Credit risk

45

4.1.1 Trade and other receivables

45

4.1.2

Loans

45

4.2.

Liquidity risk

45

4.3.

Market risk

46

4.3.1

Currency risk

46

3

MLP Group S.A. Group Consolidated report for the year ended 31 December 2022

4.3.2 Interest rate risk

46

4.4.

Capital management

46

5.

Segment reporting

47

6.

Revenue

48

7.

Other income

49

8.

Other expenses

49

9.

Distribution costs and administrative expenses

50

10.

Finance income and costs

50

11.

Income tax

51

12.

Investment property

52

12.1.

Fair value measurement of the Group's investment property

53

12.2.

Assumptions made by independent expert appraisers for the valuation of existing buildings and

buildings under construction

54

13.

Deferred tax

56

14.

Investments and other investments

58

14.1.

Change in financial assets attributable to financing and other activities

58

15.

Other non-current assets

59

16.

Trade and other receivables

59

17.

Cash and cash equivalents

60

18.

Notes to the consolidated statement of cash flows

60

18.1.

Cash flows from borrowings

60

18.2.

Change in receivables

61

18.3.

Change in current and other liabilities

62

19.

Equity

............................................................................................................................................................

62

19.1.

Share capital

62

20.

Earnings and dividend per share

63

21.

Liabilities under borrowings and other debt instruments, and other liabilities

63

21.1.

Non-current liabilities

63

21.2.

Current liabilities

64

21.3.

Change in financial liabilities attributable to financing and other activities

64

21.4.

Liabilities under bonds

66

21.5.

Unsecured borrowings and borrowings secured by the Group's assets

67

22.

Employee benefit obligations

69

23.

Trade and other payables

69

24.

Financial instruments

70

24.1.

Measurement of financial instruments

70

23.1.1 Financial assets

70

23.1.2 Financial liabilities

72

24.2.

Other disclosures relating to financial instruments

72

24.3.

Nature and extent of risks arising from financial instruments

75

24.3.1 Liquidity risk

75

4

MLP Group S.A. Group Consolidated report for the year ended 31 December 2022

24.3.2 Currency risk

76

24.3.3 Interest rate risk

77

24.3.4 Credit risk

78

25.

Operating leases

78

26.

Contractual investment commitments

79

27.

Contingent liabilities and security instruments

79

27.1.

Mortgages

80

27.2. Financial and registered pledges on shares

85

27.3. Pledges on cash receivables and on collection of rights and assets

94

27.4.

Guarantees

96

27.5.

Sureties

96

27.6.

Other security interests

96

27.7. Other contingent liabilities and commitments

99

28.

Related-party transactions

99

28.1. Trade and other receivables and payables

99

28.2. Loans and non-bank borrowings

100

28.3.

Income and expenses

100

29.

Significant litigation and disputes

101

29.1.

CreditForce Holding B.V

101

29.2. DEPENBROCK Polska Sp. z o.o. Sp. k

101

29.3.

Pruszków District Governor (starosta)

102

30.

Significant events during and subsequent to the reporting period

102

30.1. Impact of the political and economic situation in Ukraine on the operations of the MLP Group S.A.

Group.

.........................................................................................................................................................

103

31.

Variable remuneration and paid to members of management and supervisory bodies

104

32.

Employees

105

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ILDC - The Israel Land Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2023 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
