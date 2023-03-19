Israel Land Development : MLP Group - Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022

Selected financial data of the MLP Group S.A. Group

Statement of the Management Board

Letter from President & CEO to Shareholders

Consolidated financial statements of the MLP Group S.A. Group for the year ended 31 December 2022 ..

Authorisation of the consolidated financial statements for issue 20

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 21

Consolidated statement of financial position 23

Consolidated statement of cash flows 25

Statement of changes in consolidated equity 26

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 28

1. General information 28

1.1. The Parent 28

1.2. The Group 28

1.3. Changes in the Group 30

1.4. Shareholding structure of the Parent 31

1.4.1 Shareholders holding, directly or through subsidiaries, at least 5% of total voting rights in the

Company 31

1.4.2 Shares and rights to shares of the Parent held by members of management and supervisory

bodies 32

2. Basis of accounting used in preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements 32

2.1. Statement of compliance 32

2.2. Status of Standards approval in the European Union 32

2.2.1 Standards and Interpretations endorsed by the European Union which were not yet effective

as at the reporting date 32

2.2.2 Standards and interpretations endorsed by the European Union effective as of 1 January 2022

............................................................................................................................................... 33