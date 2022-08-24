Log in
    ILDC   IL0006120104

THE ISRAEL LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.

(ILDC)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-22
56.10 ILS   -0.80%
04:08aISRAEL LAND DEVELOPMENT : MLP Group S.A. Group Consolidated Half-Year Report for the six months ended June 30,2022
PU
05/30The Israel Land Development Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/30The Israel Land Development Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Israel Land Development : MLP Group S.A. Group Consolidated Half-Year Report for the six months ended June 30,2022

08/24/2022 | 04:08am EDT
MLP Group S.A. Group

Consolidated

Half-Year Report

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

This document is a translation. Polish version prevails.

published pursuant to Par. 60.1.1 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated 29 March 2018 (Dz. U. of 2018, item 757)

www.mlpgroup.com

MLP Group S.A. Group • Consolidated half-year report for the six months ended 30 June 2022

(all data in PLN thousand, unless stated otherwise)

Contents:

I. Letter from the President of the Management Board to Shareholders

6

II. Selected financial data of the MLP Group S.A. Group

9

III. Interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the MLP Group S.A. Group

11

for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Authorisation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

12

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive

13

income

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

15

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

17

Interim condensed statement of changes in consolidated equity

18

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

19

1. General information

  1. The Parent
  2. The Group
  3. Changes in the Group
  4. Shareholding structure of the Parent

1.4. 1 Shareholders holding, directly or through subsidiaries, at least 5% of total voting rights in the Company

1.4. 2 Shares and rights to shares of the Parent held by members of management and supervisory bodies

19

19

19

21

22

22

22

2. Basis of preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

  1. Statement of compliance
  2. Status of standards approval in the European Union

2.2. 1 Standards and interpretations endorsed by the European Union which were not yet effective as at the reporting date

  1. Basis of preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements
  2. Functional currency and presentation currency of the financial statements; rules applied to translate financial data
    1. 1 Functional currency and presentation currency
    1. 2 Rules applied to translate financial data
      2.5 Use of estimates and judgements
  2. Segment reporting
  3. Revenue
  4. Other income
  5. Other expenses
  6. Distribution costs and administrative expenses

23

23

23

23

23

23

23

24

24

24

27

28

28

28

2

MLP Group S.A. Group • Consolidated half-year report for the six months ended 30 June 2022

(all data in PLN thousand, unless stated otherwise)

8.

Finance income and costs

29

9.

Income tax

30

10.

Investment property

31

10.1

Fair value of the Group's investment property

33

10.2

Assumptions adopted by independent expert appraisers for valuation of existing buildings and

34

buildings under construction

11.

Deferred tax

35

12.

Investments and other investments

37

12.1

Change in financial assets attributable to financing and other activities

37

13

Other non-current assets

38

14.

Trade and other receivables

38

15.

Cash and cash equivalents

39

16.

Notes to the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

40

16.1

Cash flows from borrowings

40

16.2

Change in receivables

41

16.3

Change in current and other liabilities

41

17.

Equity

41

17.1

Share capital

41

18.

Earnings and dividend per share

42

19.

Liabilities under borrowings and other debt instruments, and other liabilities

43

19.1

Non-current liabilities

43

19.2

Current liabilities

43

19.3

Change in financial liabilities attributable to financing and other activities

44

19.4

Liabilities under bonds

45

19.5

Borrowings secured and not secured with the Group's assets

45

20.

Employee benefit obligations

47

21.

Trade and other payables

47

22.

Financial instruments

48

22.1

Measurement of financial instruments

48

22.1. 1

Financial assets

48

22.1. 2

Financial liabilities

50

22.2

Other disclosures relating to financial instruments

50

23.

Contingent liabilities and security instruments

51

24.

Related-party transactions

52

24.1

Trade and other receivables and payables

52

24.2

Loans and non-bank borrowings

53

24.3

Income and expenses

53

25.

Significant events during and subsequent to the reporting period

55

25.1

Effect of the COVID-19 epidemic on the operations of the MLP Group S.A. Group

56

25.2

Impact of the political and economic situation in Ukraine on the operations of the MLP Group

56

S.A. Group.

26.

Remuneration paid or due to members of management and supervisory bodies

57

27.

Employees

58

3

MLP Group S.A. Group • Consolidated half-year report for the six months ended 30 June 2022

(all data in PLN thousand, unless stated otherwise)

IV. Separate financial statements of MLP Group S.A. for the six months ended 30

59

June 2022

Authorisation of the interim condensed separate financial statements

60

Interim condensed separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

61

Interim condensed separate statement of financial position

62

Interim condensed separate statement of cash flows

63

Interim condensed separate statement of changes in equity

64

Notes to the separate financial statements

65

1.

General information

65

1.1

MLP Group S.A.

65

1.2

MLP Group S.A. Group

65

1.3

Management Board

66

1.4

Supervisory Board

66

2.

Basis of preparation of the interim separate financial statements

66

2.1

Statement of compliance

66

2.2

Basis of preparation

66

2.3

Functional currency and presentation currency of the financial statements; rules

67

applied to translate financial data

2.3. 1 Functional currency and presentation currency

67

2.3. 2 Rules applied to translate financial data

67

2.4

Use of estimates and judgements

67

3.

Segment reporting

68

3.1

Key customers of the Company

68

4.

Revenue

69

5.

Other income

69

6.

Other expenses

69

7.

Distribution costs and administrative expenses

70

8.

Finance income and costs

70

9.

Income tax

71

10.

Non-current financial assets in related entities

72

11.

Long-term investments

74

12.

Short-term investments

74

13.

Change in financial assets attributable to financing and other activities

74

14.

Deferred tax

75

15.

Trade and other receivables

76

16.

Cash and cash equivalents

76

4

MLP Group S.A. Group • Consolidated half-year report for the six months ended 30 June 2022

(all data in PLN thousand, unless stated otherwise)

17. Equity

17.1 Share capital

17.1. 1 Shareholders holding, directly or through subsidiaries, at least 5% of total voting rights in the Company

  1. 17.1. 2 Shares and rights to shares of MLP Group S.A. held by members of management and supervisory bodies

    1. Capital reserve
  2. Earnings and dividend per share
  3. Non-bankborrowings and other debt instruments
    1. Non-currentliabilities
    2. Current liabilities
    3. Change in financial liabilities attributable to financing and other activities
    4. Liabilities under bonds
    5. Non-bankborrowings not secured on the Company's assets:
  5. Employee benefit obligations
  6. Trade and other payables
  7. Financial instruments
    1. Measurement of financial instruments

    22.1. 1 Financial assets

    1. 22.1. 2 Financial liabilities

    2. Contingent liabilities and security instruments
    3. Related-partytransactions
      1. Trade and other receivables and payables
      2. Loans and non-bank borrowings
      3. Income and expenses
    5. Significant litigation and disputes
    6. Significant events during and subsequent to the reporting period
      1. Effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the activities of MLP Group S.A.
      2. Impact of the political and economic situation in Ukraine on the operations of the MLP Group S.A.
    8. Remuneration paid or due to Management and Supervisory Board members
    9. Employees
  2. Management Board's Report on the activities of the MLP Group S.A. Group in the six months ended 30 June 2022

77

77

78

78

79

79

79

79

79

80

81

81

82

82

83

83

83

84

85

86

86

88

90

93

93

94

94

95

96

97

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ILDC - The Israel Land Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 08:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 518 M - -
Net income 2021 222 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,82x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 2 079 M 638 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,7%
Managers and Directors
Ofer Nimrodi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yaacov Nimrodi President
Oded Setter VP-Finance, Investments & Business Development
Shlomo Maoz Director
Zafrir Holzblat Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
