Italian Sea S p A : Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2022

Dear Shareholders,

Today we summarise the results of an extremely complex year, which brought challenges and changes not only to our Company, but to the entire world.

Completion of the acquisition of Perini Navi, the expansion of production capacity, the integration of new product lines and new exciting projects have transformed us into a completely different company from the one we listed on the Stock Exchange less than two years ago.

In particular, in 2022 we completed the acquisition of Perini Navi and integrated the related assets. The Perini brand, which has become iconic in the sailing world for its technical and stylistic innovation, already accounts for 14% of our order book just one year after the acquisition, and we expect a further boost in demand following the presentation of the new fleet, which we have entirely redesigned and innovated according to our aesthetic and research standards.

Currently, we have four Perini Navi sailing yachts under construction, including Art Explora, the largest sailing catamaran in the world, a project of extreme design, aesthetic and cultural value.

