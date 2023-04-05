Italian Sea S p A : Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2022
CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022 THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A.
LETTER FROM FOUNDER & CEO
GIOVANNI COSTANTINO
Dear Shareholders,
Today we summarise the results of an extremely complex year, which brought challenges and changes not only to our Company, but to the entire world.
Completion of the acquisition of Perini Navi, the expansion of production capacity, the integration of new product lines and new exciting projects have transformed us into a completely different company from the one we listed on the Stock Exchange less than two years ago.
In particular, in 2022 we completed the acquisition of Perini Navi and integrated the related assets. The Perini brand, which has become iconic in the sailing world for its technical and stylistic innovation, already accounts for 14% of our order book just one year after the acquisition, and we expect a further boost in demand following the presentation of the new fleet, which we have entirely redesigned and innovated according to our aesthetic and research standards.
Currently, we have four Perini Navi sailing yachts under construction, including Art Explora, the largest sailing catamaran in the world, a project of extreme design, aesthetic and cultural value.
4
Another important asset of the acquisition was the Picchiotti brand, which complements our product range. Founded in Limite sull'Arno in 1575, Picchiotti is perhaps the oldest brand in the nautical world at global level, and an expression of extreme class and timeless elegance. To honour this centuries-old history, we decided to create a new product line, consistent with the characteristics of the brand: the Picchiotti Gentleman, designed by the extraordinary architect Luca Dini and inspired by the American yachts of the 1960s.
The semi-custom project covers a size range from 24 meters to 55 meters and is experiencing great commercial success, particularly in North America.
Such an expansion of the product lines was also made possible by the increase in production capacity: in fact, we are completing the important investment plans "TISG 4.0" and "TISG 4.1" on the Marina di Carrara shipyard and completed small recovery interventions on the La Spezia and Viareggio sites integrated with the acquisition.
With the acquisition of TISG Turkey, we have also internalised a very important part of our production process, facilitating the flow of investments to Turkish facilities and intensifying control over the hull and superstructure metal carpentry phase.
