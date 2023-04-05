Advanced search
    TISG   IT0005439085

THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A.

(TISG)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-05 am EDT
8.700 EUR   +1.87%
Italian Sea S P A : Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2022
Italian Sea Group raises coupon; profits and revenues rise in 2022
Marco Carniani is the new vice president of Italian Sea Group
Italian Sea S p A : Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2022

04/05/2023 | 12:11pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022 THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A.

CONTENTS

LETTER FROM FOUNDER & CEO GIOVANNI COSTANTINO

4

SUMMARY DATA AND GENERAL INFORMATION

7

METHODOLOGICAL PREMISE

8

CORPORATE AND CONTROL BODIES

9

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

9

CONTROL, RISKS & SUSTAINABILITY AND RELATED PARTIES COMMITTEE

10

APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

10

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

10

SUPERVISORY BODY PURSUANT TO ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE 231/01

10

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

10

MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR PREPARING THE FINANCIAL REPORTS

10

GROUP PROFILE AND STRUCTURE

11

INFORMATION ABOUT THE GROUP

12

BRIEF HISTORY

14

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

16

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

17

PRESENCE ON FINANCIAL MARKETS

18

THE TISG SHARE

18

INVESTOR RELATIONS

19

MARKET OUTLOOK

22

SHIPBUILDING DIVISION

22

REFIT DIVISION

24

INVESTMENTS

25

AWARDS AND ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

28

SUSTAINABILITY ROADMAP

29

RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

30

OPERATING REVENUES

31

CONSOLIDATED EBITDA

34

EBIT

35

OPERATING COSTS

36

BACKLOG

37

CONSOLIDATED RECLASSIFIED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

38

CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS

40

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ("NON-GAAP MEASURES")

41

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OF THE YEAR

46

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER YEAR END

49

1

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

51

RISK MANAGEMENT

55

RISKS RELATED TO THE FINANCIAL SITUATION

55

RISKS RELATED TO OPERATIONS

57

RISKS RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF RELATIONS WITH SUPPLIERS IN OUTSOURCED

PRODUCTION

58

RISKS RELATED TO THE STRUCTURE OF THE MARKET

59

RISKS RELATED TO ORDER MANAGEMENT

60

RISKS RELATED TO MANUFACTURING DEFECTS, NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CONTRACTUAL

SPECIFICATIONS AND PRODUCT LIABILITY, AND ACTIVATION OF GUARANTEES

61

RISKS RELATED TO LITIGATION AND TAX ASSESSMENTS

63

RISKS RELATED TO COMMERCIAL RELATIONS WITH THE INTERMEDIARY TISG Asia

66

OTHER INFORMATION

68

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

70

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

70

CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT - BY NATURE

71

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

72

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

73

EXPLANATORY NOTES

74

COMMENTS ON THE MAIN CONSOLIDATED ASSET ITEMS

97

COMMENTS ON THE MAIN CONSOLIDATED LIABILITY ITEMS

111

COMMENTS ON THE MAIN ITEMS OF THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT. 118

OTHER INFORMATION

127

PROPOSED RESOLUTION

132

2

3

LETTER FROM FOUNDER & CEO

GIOVANNI COSTANTINO

Dear Shareholders,

Today we summarise the results of an extremely complex year, which brought challenges and changes not only to our Company, but to the entire world.

Completion of the acquisition of Perini Navi, the expansion of production capacity, the integration of new product lines and new exciting projects have transformed us into a completely different company from the one we listed on the Stock Exchange less than two years ago.

In particular, in 2022 we completed the acquisition of Perini Navi and integrated the related assets. The Perini brand, which has become iconic in the sailing world for its technical and stylistic innovation, already accounts for 14% of our order book just one year after the acquisition, and we expect a further boost in demand following the presentation of the new fleet, which we have entirely redesigned and innovated according to our aesthetic and research standards.

Currently, we have four Perini Navi sailing yachts under construction, including Art Explora, the largest sailing catamaran in the world, a project of extreme design, aesthetic and cultural value.

4

Another important asset of the acquisition was the Picchiotti brand, which complements our product range. Founded in Limite sull'Arno in 1575, Picchiotti is perhaps the oldest brand in the nautical world at global level, and an expression of extreme class and timeless elegance. To honour this centuries-old history, we decided to create a new product line, consistent with the characteristics of the brand: the Picchiotti Gentleman, designed by the extraordinary architect Luca Dini and inspired by the American yachts of the 1960s.

The semi-custom project covers a size range from 24 meters to 55 meters and is experiencing great commercial success, particularly in North America.

Such an expansion of the product lines was also made possible by the increase in production capacity: in fact, we are completing the important investment plans "TISG 4.0" and "TISG 4.1" on the Marina di Carrara shipyard and completed small recovery interventions on the La Spezia and Viareggio sites integrated with the acquisition.

With the acquisition of TISG Turkey, we have also internalised a very important part of our production process, facilitating the flow of investments to Turkish facilities and intensifying control over the hull and superstructure metal carpentry phase.

Disclaimer

Italian Sea Group S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 16:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
